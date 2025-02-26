Scenic trails along the Fox River

Forty miles. That’s how long the Fox River Trail stretches.

Along the way, the trail provides something for everyone. For all who traverse it, the trail serves as a refuge, one largely free from the everyday obstacles of suburban living. For nature enthusiasts, it brings countless scenic vistas and wildlife sightings. And for art and architecture lovers, the trail features several pieces that beautify and enhance this vast and winding waterway.

The time has come to find your favorite spot on the Fox.

NORRIS WOODS NATURE PRESERVE

At this 62-acre preserve in St. Charles, visitors can discover woods dominated by red and white oaks—some dating back more than 200 years. Several foot trails lead to panoramic views of the mighty Fox and its many denizens, including great blue herons and egrets. Smaller species like the belted kingfisher and brightly colored summer tanager and indigo bunting also make the woods their home.

MT. ST. MARY PARK

Crossing the river at Prairie Street leads to this St. Charles park where art abounds in the form of statues—some abstract, some whimsical, all original. Made of durable materials such as bronze and stainless steel, the sculptures bring a striking element to the park’s meandering walkways. Fourteen pieces, such as Mr. Eggsward, a character with a mischievous countenance, hold a permanent position in the 30-acre space, while nearly 20 others are part of a collection that is chosen by committee and rotates on an annual basis.

PADDLEWHEEL RIVERBOAT AT POTTAWATOMIE PARK

Paddlewheel Riverboat (Photo provided by St. Charles Park District )

At this St. Charles park, visitors can step aboard an old-fashioned paddlewheel riverboat for an idyllic cruise down the river. The two-level watercraft sports an open-air deck, allowing passengers an excellent spot for taking in their surroundings. Boats launch from Pottawatomie Park, the crown jewel of the city’s parks system. The space boasts several other amenities from minigolf to pickleball courts, though the most recognizable is its grand Historic Pavilion, a replica of the original pavilion complex that was built in the late 1800s.

RED OAK NATURE CENTER

One unique point of interest nestled along the Fox is a small cave formed out of Niagra Dolomite. Open to anyone interested in exploring this geologic treasure, the cave sits only a short distance from Red Oak Nature Center, where visitors can learn about area wildlife, including snakes, turtles and fish. Red Oak also offers a number of trails that take walkers through several different types of habitats, including prairie and marsh.

DOWNTOWN BATAVIA SCULPTURES

Several sculptures adorn the streets of downtown Batavia, which sits squarely on the Fox. Perched on Donovan Bridge are pieces like “Spintronic,” a vibrant work in stainless steel and glass. Colorful discs catch beams of light in an eye-catching display designed to highlight the power of electromagnetic forces and the relationship between a community and its people. Visitors can also stop to admire the towering piece known as “Nature’s Sounds of Harmony,” which is meant to call attention to the world’s beauty.

FABYAN WINDMILL

The Dutch-style windmill in Geneva’s Fabyan Forest Preserve hearkens back to a different time. Looming over the landscape, the 68-foot, five-story windmill was commissioned by Colonel George and Nelle Fabyan in 1914. Thanks to the diligent work of volunteers, the windmill has remained in pristine condition. Visitors can scope out its interior and learn more about its history with tours that take place from June through September.

ISLAND PARK

A low stone bridge takes trail trekkers onto the island, which features a sizable brick pavilion and tree-themed playground. The green space allows visitors impressive views of the river as it flows beneath the immense Island Park Bike Bridge. Within easy walking distance lie the charming shops and restaurants of Geneva’s downtown.

HUDSON CROSSING PARK

Barn quilts get a new look, one that can endure the elements, at Oswego’s Hudson Crossing Park. Affixed to the fence that surrounds this riverfront park, the pieces are representative of a community art project that takes place at the city’s PrairieFest held each June. Those who visit the park can enjoy not only traditional designs but landscape scenes that dazzle with color and whimsy.

VETERANS SERENITY PARK

Veterans Serenity Park (Photo provided by Oswegoland Park District )

A flame burns eternal at this Oswego park, which pays tribute to all those who have served in the country’s armed forces. Protected by a rock ledge, the flame can be seen through a cascading water feature. Nearby benches allow visitors to sit and reflect or take in the peaceful setting, which includes a butterfly garden.

FESTIVAL PARK

This Elgin space is aptly named, acting as both a local park and entertainment venue for outdoor events. In addition to bike trail access, areas for fishing and a splash pad, Festival Park includes plenty of places to relax and enjoy nature. Tucked in among the foliage stands a bronze sculpture that celebrates childhood friendships with its depiction of a boy and girl joyously playing together.