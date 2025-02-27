TriCity Family Services is a vital nonprofit dedicated to providing mental health services to those in need

In a world where the importance of mental health continues to gain recognition, TriCity Family Services (TCFS) holds steadfast as one of Kane County’s leading providers of counseling and other mental health services to community members of all ages and all income levels.

The mission of TCFS is to provide quality services that are accessible and affordable. We support, encourage, validate, and respect all as we live out our vision of strengthening the mental health of our communities.

For more than fifty years, TriCity Family Services has served the needs of the Fox River Valley as a 501(C)3 agency, offering mental health and educational programs to children, teens and families across all life stages.

Family counseling and therapy for individuals is at the core of our work, but TCFS also offers Family-Based Treatment for eating disorders (FBT), Emotional Wellness workshops and support groups, an Employee Assistance Program and an Outdoor Recreation Program.

With over 40,000 total services hours last year, our team has observed that individual cases are now requiring more direct attention, reflecting the depth and complexity of the mental health issues our clients are facing. It remains vital that our therapists provide personalized and comprehensive care to each individual in need.

In collaboration with other community non-profit organizations such as the Kane County Health Department, TCFS works to ensure our clients receive access to any and all social services they need. With the support of the community, every holiday season our volunteers help fill Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets with essential items to gift to hundreds of families in need.

Around the holidays, mental health is particularly vital, and TriCity Family services is here to assist. For those seeking help, a simple phone call to us to will begin the first steps in a journey toward mental resilience. We also provide a free, anonymous Online Mental Health Screening on our website for those who are unsure what type of support is best for them.

Please visit our website to learn more about our various programs and services—offered onsite in Geneva and St. Charles and online—or donate so that we can continue to serve those in need. Thank you for helping our neighbors access mental health care at TriCity Family Services!