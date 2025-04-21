Check out titles under the highest-selling book genre of all time

Bookseller Sarah Marcheschi of Town House Books in St. Charles shares her top picks for books that employ meet-cutes, enemies-to-lovers and that good ol’ will-they-won’t-they tension with aplomb.

“I’ll Get Back to You” by Becca Grischow

“I’ll Get Back to You” by Becca Grischow. (Photo by Penguin Books)

Written by a Geneva author and featuring the town itself, this story centers on Murphy, who is supposed to be starting her life at the University of Illinois instead of re-taking community college courses and working a dead-end job. Then Murphy runs into Emma Meyers, a former classmate, and the two embark on a fake relationship (they’ve got their reasons) and a journey toward finding the path forward and to finding themselves.

“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry

“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry. (Photo by Berkley)

You don’t need me to tell you Emily Henry is the queen of rom-com, but if you slept through Romance 101, “Book Lovers” is a great place to start. New York-based literary agent Nora Stephens decides to spend her August alongside her sister, whiling away her days in a small North Carolina town. Not on the itinerary is multiple chance encounters with a certain brooding editor with whom Nora has had words..and not the sentimental kind. The dialogue is smart and funny, and the banter between these enemies-to-lovers will give you butterflies.

“Storybook Ending” by Poppy Alexander

Storybook Ending by Poppy Alexander. (Photo by HarperCollins Publishers)

When this charming book begins, Imogen Hewitt finds herself widowed and moving into a cottage in the English countryside. Her only company? A wildly narcissistic cat. Discovering she is pregnant, Imogen decides to fully commit to her new life, with all of its old-fashioned customs and cricket matches, and then there’s her grouchy but intriguing neighbor, Gabriel. Grab this one next time you curl up by the fire with a mug of tea.

“Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood

“Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood. (Photo by Berkley )

Not only does Ali Hazelwood write smart and steamy romances, but her main characters are often women in STEM, which makes for interesting secondary plotlines. In this one, Elsie Hannaway is a scientist struggling to make ends meet as an adjunct professor. When her dream job becomes available at MIT, she discovers her personal—and professional—nemesis, cocky physicist Jack Smith, might be the only thing standing in her way. This book features fake boyfriends, enemies-to-lovers, and a lot of spice. You simply won’t want it to end.

“The Bookshop of Second Chances” by Jackie Fraser

“The Bookshop of Second Chances” by Jackie Fraser. (Photo by Ballantine Books)

After her husband leaves her for one of her friends and she loses her job, Thea Mottram discovers she’s been willed a collection of valuable antique books and a cottage on the Scottish coast (not a bad Plan B, right?) Thea takes to her quaint new town and its inhabitants almost instantly, with one significant exception—gruff bookstore owner Edward Maltravers and the person to whom Thea is trying to sell her book collection. Irritation turns to interest for Thea who finds the back-and-forth with Edward strangely exhilarating, but will this new life prove to be any less complicated than what came before?