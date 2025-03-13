A simple favor makes a big difference

All newlyweds want to leave a lasting impression on their wedding guests, and favors are a delightful way to do so. Small parting gifts first gained popularity in 16th-century aristocratic weddings, and it has since become a staple of the traditional American wedding.

Today, wedding planners encourage edible take-homes, such as a cookie or a donut. A tasty treat not only reduces the chance of waste but also provides an opportunity for creativity. “We often have couples who will choose a favor that is meaningful to them or their family,” states Leanne Valdes, owner of You Name It Events in Geneva. “For example, we have had many couples do homemade cookies baked according to a grandmother’s recipe. So even when the favor is edible, it can still be meaningful.”

Another current trend in wedding favors leans toward the philanthropic. “Many of our clients are skipping traditional favors and will donate to a charity in honor of a loved one,” says Valdes. To execute this, couples add a note to the menu card stating that a donation will be made in the name of each guest. This is a great option for those who are passionate about a cause, especially if it has impacted their family.

Finally, a unique method to make a memory last is through the most powerful of the five senses: scent. It may sound odd at first, but designing your own wedding scent can create a positive atmosphere for your guests, both on your big day and for years to come.

There are all sorts of directions one can take when choosing a wedding scent, from candles to mists to soaps placed in each bathroom. Often, couples incorporate this special item in their wedding favors. INLURO in Geneva is a popular spot to curate your own scent, and they have years of experience in the wedding business. “Any scent that you make here, we can put into a home fragrance product or candle,” assures owner Susi Brucato. “For us, a candle is the most common vessel for wedding favors.”

If you are unsure where to start to create your scent, start with the time of year your wedding will take place. (Photo provided by INLURO)

Choosing a scent varies by couple. If you are unsure where to start, Brucato and her team begin with what time of year the wedding will be. For a fall or winter wedding, they’ll typically pursue heavier warm notes, such as cinnamon, pumpkin, apple, or pine. For weddings in the spring and summer, however, they begin with lighter fresh notes, such as citrus, florals, fruits, or sandalwood.

What if you know exactly what scent you’d like? Lucky for you, INLURO is also famous for their ability to scent-match. “We have been known to recreate a grandma’s perfume or anything of significance that might remind you of that person,” states Brucato. They also have scent-matched signature drinks, first date locations, and even favorite hiking trails.

The possibilities for wedding favors are endless. From delicious treats to heartfelt donations, favors are the perfect way to add your own personal touch and create lasting memories for your special day.