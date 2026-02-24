A cozy home starts at The House of Fireplaces

For more than 70 years, Majestic Distributing Co.’s House of Fireplaces in Elgin has helped homeowners bring that warmth into their own homes. (Photo provided by The House of Fireplaces)

There’s nothing like coming home on a chilly day and settling in around a cozy fire. For more than 70 years, Majestic Distributing Co.’s House of Fireplaces in Elgin has helped homeowners bring that warmth into their own homes.

A true one-stop shop, House of Fireplaces offers indoor and outdoor fireplaces, along with the mechanics needed to keep them operating properly, including fireplace parts, stoves, inserts and gas logs.

Customers can browse the showroom to choose from wood-burning, vent-free and electric fireplace systems. This family-owned company also carries wood stoves, fire pits, fire tables, and gas and charcoal grills.

If you don’t have a chimney, a direct-vent fireplace may be an option. Unlike a traditional fireplace, which features an open burning chamber that vents through a chimney, a direct-vent fireplace does not require one and can vent horizontally through a sidewall or vertically through the roof. This type of fireplace heats a room while keeping it free of fumes and combustible materials such as embers or ash.

Homeowners can add a decorative touch through a variety of aesthetic options, including glass doors, stone facings, inserts and mantels. Fireplace accessories are also available, from screens and tool sets to hearth pads and decorative fire glass.

Once you’ve made your selection, House of Fireplaces’ experienced technicians can handle installation of wood or gas fireplaces and stoves, fireplace inserts, glass doors, gas logs, mantels, custom woodwork, face stone or replacement parts.

For homeowners with existing fireplaces, the staff can help troubleshoot issues such as faulty pilot lights, blocked chimneys or low heat output. A technician can inspect the system, identify the problem and complete needed repairs.

If you use your fireplace frequently, House of Fireplaces recommends annual cleaning and inspection to help keep it operating safely and efficiently. Technicians are available to provide this routine maintenance.

Not sure where to begin? House of Fireplaces’ specialists can guide you through every step of the process — from product selection to professional installation and ongoing service. They’ll help you explore options that complement your home, lifestyle and design goals, ensuring your fireplace performs beautifully while enhancing your space.

To get started, call 847-741-5903 or visit www.majesticdistributing.com.