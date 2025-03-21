Fit and fashionable

As the late great Olivia Newton John once sang, it’s time to get physical! You may not think the gym is a place for a fashion statement, but with athleisure on the rise and athletic clothes taking department stores by storm, the gym has become as much of a runway as New York Fashion Week. With all these options, it can be hard to know where to begin.

First, think about what kind of exercise you prefer. For those looking for a serene and flexible approach, yoga is a great choice. Yoga instructor and Elburn-local Jenny Bergold has taught all sorts of classes, from intense vinyasa to relaxing restorative yin. She bases her daily wardrobe on the pace of her regimen. “If it’s more of a fast-paced class, I’m wearing something that’s form-fitting to the body so I can move without getting caught on anything,” says Bergold. “If we are stretching the whole time, I wear whatever’s comfortable that won’t fall off too easily.”

Yoga instructor and Elburn local Jenny Bergold has taught all sorts of classes, from intense vinyasa to relaxing restorative yin. (Photo provided by Jenny Bergold)

Bergold also emphasizes the importance of quality over quantity, sharing that a high price tag may be worth it in the long run. “I have some pieces that I spent over a hundred dollars on, but I’ve had for the past fifteen years. I can teach up to twenty classes a week, so I’d rather get my money’s worth and have it be of good quality than have it fall apart easily.” While yoga tends to be a calming form of exercise, it’s also one that requires stretch and mobility. When shopping, be sure to find articles that fit this workout dynamic.

Another popular type of workout is strength training, which Fuse Fit Gym in Elburn focuses the most on. When thinking about her client’s clothing preferences, owner and instructor Kaitlyn Julison believes they care most about compression for high movement capabilities. “I think it depends on what the workout is,” affirms Julison. “If it’s cardio-based, they’re probably thinking about what type of sports bra they should wear or how compressed their leggings are so they aren’t hiking them up the whole class.” She also feels that color can take on a strong role, as lighter colors tend to enhance sweat stains and can cause discomfort.

Julison’s exercise staples include compression leggings, dry fit fabrics, a variety of sleeve and pant lengths for proper layering, and a comfortable sports bra. Her advice? “Focus on finding anything you’re comfortable with, because if you’re not comfortable, you’re going to be focusing on that rather than your workout.”

This leads us to the final but most vital part of your fitness ensemble: gym shoes. Without proper footwear, exercise can do more harm than good, so it is crucial to know what type of shoe is best for both your body and exercise goals. Dick Pond Athletics in St. Charles is a great place to start; not only because of their long-standing history in the running industry, but also because of their science-based recommendations.

To complete the fit experience, their associates conduct a series of tests designed to find the best shoe for each customer. “First, we do a 3D foot scan, which gives us a couple different measurements, including a pressure map, length, width, girth, heel width, and more,” explains assistant manager Ava Sorgenfrey. “Then we do a gait analysis. We watch everybody walk on the treadmill, and that helps us determine what type of support somebody would need. From there, we size and pick shoes based on what the customer is looking for.” These tests allow for a quality shoe unique to you, which will lead to a healthier exercise lifestyle