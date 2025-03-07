Support local comedy at regional open mic nights

Jay Osei performs during open mic at the Comedy Vault in Batavia. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault)

Want to watch the latest up-and-coming comics in the area work on new material?

Want to see if you have what it takes to make people laugh by getting on stage and seeing if you’re destined to become the next Carlin, Dangerfield or Pryor?

Want to get out of the house and do something fun and different while supporting a local business, the guys and gals who take the stage and hopefully laughing a lot by doing so? Oh, and to do so affordably?

Then do yourself a favor and get on out and support local comedy at any of their upcoming comedy open mics.

The Bit Theater

4034 Fox Valley Center Dr., Aurora

bit-enterprises-inc.odoo.com

Sundays. 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. No drink minimum. No cover. Comedians are allowed to perform up to 5-minute sets.

CG’s Comedy Club at The Promenade Bolingbrook

619 E. Boughton Rd., Ste. 125, Bolingbrook

www.cgscomedyclub.com

Thursdays. 7 p.m. doors. 7:30 p.m. show. 2-drink minimum. No cover. Sign up before 11 a.m. Thursday by emailing bookinginfo@cgscomedyclub.com (maximum of 24 comics). 5-minute sets.

Comedy Vault

18 E. Wilson St., Batavia

www.comedyvaultbatavia.com

Mondays. 7:30 p.m. doors. 8 p.m. show. 2 item minimum. No cover. 18+

Sign-up online Wednesday through Monday at noon (maximum of 40 comics). 3-minute sets for comedians. Drink specials for those who may or may not laugh.

Dunces and Degenerates

at Dovetail Brewery

1800 W. Belle Plaine Ave., Chicago

Thursdays. 6:30 p.m. sign up. 7 p.m. show. Jim Berry hosts this weekly open mic. The final Thursday of the month is a showcase. No drink minimum. No cover. 18+

Josephine’s Martini and Wine Bar

207 S Villa Ave., Villa Park

630-758-0012

Tuesdays. 8:30 p.m. No drink minimum. No cover. 21+

The Lincoln Lodge

2040 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

www.thelincolnlodge.com

Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. If you’re looking for a friendly and inclusive mic for everybody, you’ll find it at the Lodge. Sign up online in advance or at 5:30 p.m. in person. 4-minute sets max.

Moe Joe’s

24033 W. Lockport St., Plainfield

www.eatmoejoes.com

Tuesdays in the Speakeasy bar. 8 p.m. No drink minimum. No cover. 18+

The Other Side Café & Sober Bar

135 Beardsley St., Crystal Lake

Fridays. 7:30 p.m. sign-up. 8 p.m. show. As the first sober bar in Illinois, The Other Side is an alcohol-free, positive space to enjoy entertainment without any of the booze.

Red Room Comedy Club

7442 N. Western Ave., Chicago

www.redroomcomedyclub.com

Wednesdays. 7:30 p.m. sign-up. 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. show. No drink minimum. No cover.

Seasoned pros and first-jokesters alike are welcome. The best set each Wednesday night earns a showcase spot in the club’s Saturday show.

Riddles

5055 W. 111th St., Alsip

www.riddlescomedy.com

Mondays. 7 p.m. sign-up. 8 p.m. show. 2 drink minimum. No cover. 21+

Still Not Friday Comedy Showcase at Two Brothers Roundhouse

205 N. Broadway, Aurora

dev.twobrothersbrewing.com/event/

This isn’t an open mic, but it showcases three comedians, many who participate in various open mics throughout the area, with each doing a 20-minute set. Plus, you can’t beat the price. No drink minimum. No cover. 18+