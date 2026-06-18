Top Signs Your Air Conditioner Is Losing Efficiency

As temperatures rise, homeowners rely on their air conditioning system to keep their home comfortable. Over time, however, even well-built systems can begin to lose efficiency. Recognizing the warning signs early can help prevent higher utility bills, uneven cooling, and unexpected breakdowns during the hottest part of the year.

One of the most noticeable signs is an increase in energy bills. If cooling costs suddenly rise without a major change in usage or outdoor temperatures, the system may be working harder than necessary to maintain the same level of comfort. Reduced efficiency often forces the unit to run longer cycles, using more electricity in the process.

Another common issue is uneven cooling throughout the home. If certain rooms feel warmer than others or the system struggles to maintain the thermostat setting, airflow problems or worn components may be affecting performance. Weak airflow from vents can also indicate clogged filters, duct issues, or problems with the blower system.

Longer running times are another warning sign. An efficient air conditioner should cycle on and off regularly. If the system seems to run constantly, it may be struggling to keep up due to dirty coils, low refrigerant levels, or aging components.

Unusual noises should never be ignored. Grinding, rattling, buzzing, or squealing sounds can point to mechanical problems that reduce efficiency and may eventually lead to larger repairs.

Regular maintenance is one of the best ways to prevent efficiency loss. Seasonal tune-ups from McNally’s Heating & Cooling can help identify small issues early, improve cooling performance, and keep your A/C system operating as efficiently as possible. Their Comfort Advisors can provide free estimates on new equipment if it’s time for a replacement.

Family-owned McNally’s Heating & Cooling was voted “Best Heating and A/C Company” in Kane County in 2021-2026, and has received over 2,000 five-star reviews on Google!

McNally’s Heating & Cooling

3491 Swenson Ave, St. Charles, IL

Ph: 630-363-9067

McNallyHVAC.com

AND

150 S Virginia Rd. #4

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 344-0400

www.mcnallyhvac.com/crystal-lake-hvac

McNally's Heating and Cooling logo