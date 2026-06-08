CASA Kane County: Support CASA While Enjoying Upcoming Community Events

Every child deserves someone in their corner. For more than 35 years, CASA Kane County has worked to provide that support by training volunteers to advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. While the organization’s mission takes place in courtrooms, homes, schools, and difficult moments behind the scenes, some of its most meaningful connections with the community happen through the events that bring people together for a common purpose.

This summer, two upcoming August events highlight how powerful that support can be. The Annual Golf Outing is more than a day on the course. It represents neighbors, businesses, and community leaders coming together to help create stability for children facing uncertainty. Conversations shared between holes and friendships formed throughout the day ultimately help support the volunteers who stand beside children during some of the hardest periods of their lives.

Another event taking on special meaning this year is Hope Echoes Along the River, formerly known as War on Wheels. The renamed bike ride reflects the heart behind the event itself. Riders travel together not only for recreation, but also to raise awareness and hope for children who need someone to speak up for them. The ride symbolizes forward movement, resilience, and the idea that even small actions from many people can create lasting change in a child’s future.

Other annual favorites will also return, including Clays for Kids and the popular Bourbon Social, both of which continue to strengthen community involvement while supporting CASA’s advocacy efforts.

While each event offers entertainment and fellowship, the true impact reaches far beyond a single afternoon or evening. Every dollar raised helps CASA Kane County continue recruiting, training, and supporting advocates who give children a voice when they need it most.

To learn more about upcoming events or ways to support CASA Kane County, visit CASAKaneCounty.org.

CASA Kane County

100 S 3rd St., Suite 460

Geneva, IL 60134

630-232-4484

www.casakanecounty.org

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