Is NAD+ Only for Celebrities?

You may recognize NAD+ infusions from supporters like Kendall Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, or Joe Rogan. But NAD+, also known as Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide, is a coenzyme found in every living cell. While it may sound technical, its role is simple and essential. NAD+ helps convert the food you eat into usable energy, supports DNA repair, and plays a key part in maintaining healthy cellular function. Without adequate levels, the body struggles to perform many of its most important tasks.

As we age, our NAD+ levels decline. This decrease has been associated with fatigue, slower metabolism, reduced mental clarity, and diminished cellular repair. Because NAD+ fuels the mitochondria, maintaining healthy levels can have a significant impact on overall wellness, energy production, and cognitive performance.

NAD+ also activates proteins called sirtuins, which are linked to longevity and healthy aging. These proteins help regulate inflammation, stress responses, and metabolic efficiency. Supporting NAD+ levels may help improve focus, stamina, and recovery while promoting healthier aging from the inside out.

Prime IV Hydration in Geneva offers NAD+ therapy for those looking to restore or optimize their levels. They recommend setting up a consultation with one of their Registered Nurses to learn more and determine if it’s the right fit for you. NAD+ can be delivered as an injection or as an infusion (intravenously).

Niagen serves as a precursor that the body can convert into NAD+, helping replenish declining levels. Niagen treatments delivered through IV infusion are less time-intensive.

NAD+ isn’t only for celebrities—there are local options and a team to sit down with and talk through it.

