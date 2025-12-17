All Hams On Deck!

That’s right, it’s Christmas Time at Ream’s Meat Market. We’ve been hard at work producing the finest small-batch Old Fashioned Hams right here in our USDA kitchen. We hope to sell them ALL, so if you want one, and you do need one, don’t wait!

As our back-of-house crew is busy trimming and tying roasts and making fresh Swedish and Polish sausages, Snack Stix and Summer Sausage, and even Homemade Quiche for your Christmas Morning breakfast, we’ll have the service counters packed with staff, ready to take your order. All the registers will be running as needed to keep the lines moving and our customers satisfied.

We’ll have delectable baked goods from DeEtta’s Bakery, European-imported stocking stuffer candies and chocolates, and also handmade Ream’s cutting boards for an easy and thoughtful gift to your loved ones who take their meats seriously. And don’t forget the dip! Our Jerky Dip and Pimiento Cheese Dips will be the stars of any appetizer table.

In conclusion, we’re ready for you. So come early and come hungry. We’re excited to feed you!

Merry Christmas!

Ream’s Meat Market

250 S. Main St. (Rt. 47)

Elburn, IL 60119

Ph: (630) 365-6461

reamsmeatmarket.com