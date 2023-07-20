Little Owl to become Geneva Tapville Social – once renovation is complete

GENEVA – The former Little Owl and Flagstone Crafts and Cocktails location could soon have a new tenant, as Tapville Social looks to open at the Geneva site as soon as historic renovations are addressed by city officials.
After a concept review at Tuesday night’s Historic Preservation Commission meeting, the building will get an overhaul of its exterior, including storefront renovations.
Once the historic renovations have been addressed, Tapville Social intends to reopen. The bar and restaurant franchise has 24 locations nationwide, including in Chicago, Naperville, Rosemont and Schaumburg.
Nicholas Manheim of Manheim Architecture in St. Charles said they were looking for affirmation from the commission to continue with the proposed work.
“We’re coming in with two phases,” Manheim said. “The first phase is to get the restaurant up and running, and generating income, and then coming back to repair. … The hope is that you guys can opine upon this so that we can make any changes if we need to. We’re looking to go in for permit within the next few weeks here, where you guys would get our full set of permit documents. We’re trying to get ahead of the curve here to see if there are any questions or concerns at this time from you guys, so we can hopefully address those in our permit package.”
“I think that you are heading in the right direction,” Commission Chairman Paul Zellmer said.
Known as the historic Wrate Block, on the corner of Routes 31 and 38, the former Little Owl/Flagstone is an 1853 limestone building, according to the filing documents.
The commercial space was remodeled several times, eventually becoming the landmark known as Little Owl, owned by the Abrizanni family from the 1970s until it closed in October 2019.
It was sold to a restaurant group, but renovation plans ended in 2021 and now a second group acquired it, intending it to be the Geneva location for Tapville Social, documents show.
According to the filing for the Historic Preservation Commission, the property’s owner is Gary Grant of The Woodmont Company, Tapville Social restaurant owner is Joseph Tota and his partner is Mike Smith.