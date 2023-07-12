Batavia Target reports more than $2,200 in shoplifting theft

BATAVIA – Somebody is doing a lot of cooking and cleaning, based on a recent shoplifting haul of more than $2,200 from Target in Batavia, according to police reports.
Nine items were reported missing shortly before 4 p.m., and again just before 6:30 p.m. on July 9, according to reports.
Taken in the first report were:
• Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer valued at $400
• Shark Petvac Vacuum valued at $260
• Shark Pro Steam Mop valued at $110
In the second report, items found missing were:
• Bissell Floor Vacuum valued at $227
• Kitchen Aid Mixer valued at $500
• Bissell Pet Vacuum valued at $80
• Ninja Pots & Pans set valued at $300
• Kitchen Aid Mixer valued at $330
• Black & Decker Cordless Vacuum valued at $60
Detective Sgt. Gary La Barbera said both incidents were delayed reporting.
“Loss prevention contacted us and we documented it,” La Barbera said. “We don’t know if it’s the same people. … It’s happening all over Chicagoland coming in all law enforcement bulletins of people putting stuff in carts and just leaving.”
In store surveillance isn’t always helpful in figuring out who’s doing the stealing, he said.
“Sometimes they cover their faces, sometimes they don’t,” La Barbera said. “And some items are not super huge.”
In the Target incidents, La Barbera said he still had to research the details.
Having an employee check receipts at the door cuts down on shoplifting, La Barbera said.
“Costco has someone checking receipts and some Walmarts do,” La Barbera said.
A Target security employee said she didn’t have information to share but would call back.
Two men from Chicago were charged in a retail theft from Jewel-Osco in Elburn on July 3, after allegedly tossing 22 bottles of Tito’s Vodka valued at $660 and $124 worth of food and snack items in a shopping cart and making a run for it, according to police.