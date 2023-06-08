St. Charles Park District: Explore arts, theater, science and dance at mini summer camps

Step into a new dance groove or discover the joy of taking part in a musical production, along with so much more, through the specialty camps available at the St. Charles Park District this summer.

“We have such a wide range of programs. There is truly something for everyone,” said Alex Hartzell, youth program supervisor for the St. Charles Park District. “These camps are an opportunity to immerse and explore.”

While it’s easy to think of camps for swimming and sports and day camps, the St. Charles Park District also offers children opportunities to explore interests in science, theater, art and dance.

Summer Theatre Immersion camp offers children ages 5 to 12 four opportunities to be part of a short musical – from casting to a final performance. Each musical camp is two weeks, perfect for those looking to experience being part of a musical.

“The Summer Theatre [camp] really lets them dive into an interest or passion,” Hartzell said.

With many camps ranging from as little as one day to as long as two weeks, it’s the perfect opportunity to try something new during the summer break and between family vacations and other activities.

Budding musicians should check out Songwriter Session Camp for those ages 5 to 15 to learn how to turn poems into complete songs and have a chance to create a recording demo.

There’s also Rockband Experience Camp where musicians will work together to play as a group and perform in a stage show at the end of the weeklong camp.

For those looking to move and groove, there are mini dance camps available in June and July where participants can learn some basic moves and explore different dance genres in a single day. The mini dance camps are available for children ages 3 through 9.

“For those looking for something new, there are classes with hip-hop, poms and jazz,” said Rosie Edwards, assistant superintendent of recreation for the St. Charles Park District.

For those who prefer science and technology, the park district has some great classes that invite children to explore interests. At Little Veterinarian Summer Camp, children ages 6 to 11 will have the opportunity to learn about the care of dogs and cats and gain insight in the veterinary profession. In Little Doctors Summer Camp, children will learn how to use real medical instruments such as a stethoscope and even practice suturing and tying knots like a real surgeon.

“These camps let children explore what it means to be a doctor or veterinarian and practice some skills,” Hartzell said.

There’s a new class option this summer with Slime Week Camp, which features the best slime recipes and tricks.

Hartzell said the Minecraft Engineering Camp for ages 7 to 14 has been one of the popular options each summer as participants learn to create a city and more in the weeklong camp.

“This one is always a favorite and will likely fill up,” Hartzell said.

There’s also Robotics & SumoBots Camp where participants ages 8 to 14 will design and build projects and compete in game challenges.

“These are great classes to collaborate and learn new ideas,” Hartzell said.

These and many more classes can be found in the summer guide and online at stcparks.org. Some classes are created through partnerships with neighboring park districts so Hartzell said it’s best to register early to secure a spot in a camp or class.