Beyond the Bookshelves: Cozy up with a good book at the library

The librarian recommends

Librarian Allyson Palagi recommends “The Princess Spy: The True Story of World War II Spy Aline Griffith, Countess of Romanones” by Larry Loftis. “The story follows the hidden history of an ordinary American girl who became one of the OSS’s most daring World War II spies before marrying into European nobility. This book is perfect for fans of fast-paced biographies or readers who are interested in learning more about espionage, women spies and World War II,” she said.

Christine Lazaris is the executive director for the Geneva Public Library. The “Beyond the Bookshelves” column runs the third Thursday of each month. Feedback can be sent to editorial@kcchronicle.com.