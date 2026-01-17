Syverson, Keicher solicit Valentine’s Day cards for seniors in 6th annual initiative

Shaw Local file photo – For the sixth consecutive year, two area legislators are inviting constituents to submit Valentine’s Day cards to help brighten the day of those living in longterm care and assisted living facilities. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

For the sixth consecutive year, two area legislators are inviting constituents to submit Valentine’s Day cards to help brighten the day of those living in long-term care and assisted-living facilities.

State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, and state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, are collecting the cards through Feb. 6.

“This is the sixth year we have asked the community for their help with our Valentines for Seniors card drive,” Syverson said in a news release. “Thanks to the public’s outpouring of support, we are able to provide Valentine’s Day wishes to residents of assisted-living and long-term care facilities. Receiving your cards has brought much joy and many smiles to these residents.”

Syverson and Keicher are encouraging community members, churches, schools and other groups to participate by dropping off or mailing Valentine’s Day cards to drop-off locations in Sycamore, Hampshire and Hinckley.

Once the cards have been collected, they will be delivered by the lawmakers and their district staffers on the communities’ behalf to residents of assisted-living and long-term care facilities in communities across the region.

Participants will have the option to mail or drop their cards at the following locations:

158 W. State St., Suite C, Sycamore

115 W. Oak Knoll Drive, Route 72, Hampshire

720 James St., Hinckley

“We hope that senior citizens know how important they are in our communities, and how much we care about them,” Keicher said in the release. “Since we started our Valentines for Seniors card drive, the community has worked with us to provide thousands and thousands of smiles and cards to senior citizens. We are asking local groups to help us do it again by sending homemade or store-bought valentines.”

Over the first five years, the Valentines for Seniors card drive has collected and delivered more than 26,000 valentines to local seniors.

Email info@senatordavesyverson.com or call 815-987-7555 for more information or to indicate interest in participating.

Keicher and Syverson represent portions of DeKalb, Kane, McHenry and Winnebago counties.