Charlemagne Award celebrates those that drive St. Charles

(From left) Charlie Murphy, Bob Karas and Brian McNally are all finalists for the 2025 Charlemagne Award given by the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce.

Like a true and modern mythical legend, the annual Charlemagne Award presented by the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce is a deeply honored tradition with a most unique history.

This year, the 57th Annual Charlemagne Awards celebration will take place Friday, May 2, at the Royal Fox Country Club in St. Charles. The event will honor the best-of-the-best in the St. Charles community with the backdrop of a celebratory event complete with a delicious dinner, open bar, dancing and tidbits of 1968 history. It’s the significant year in which the Charlemagne Award was established.

The lifetime achievement Charlemagne Award gives recognition to one community member each year who emulates a distinguished history of commitment and service to the City of St. Charles.

The St. Charles Area Chamber is pleased to announce that three dedicated and formidable St. Charles supporters who have been nominated for this year’s Charlemagne Award: Bob Karas, owner of the Karas Restaurant Group; Brian McNally, owner and CEO of McNally’s Heating and Cooling; and Charlie Murphy, owner of Midwest Compost.

Each has a long history of volunteerism and dedication to the St. Charles community and reflects one or more of the four pillars on which the Charlemagne Award is based: civic; education; community/recreation; and religious/worship. Their involvement epitomizes a true commitment that makes a difference.

Bob Karas

Karas oversees the Karas Restaurant Group which owns and operates a total of 17 restaurants within the Fox Valley area, including Alexander’s Café, Old Republic Kitchen & Grill, Rookies All American Bar & Grill, The Village Squire Restaurant, Rookie’s Rochaus, and the new Squire Ale House.

The family business was founded by the late Paul Karas, father of Bob Karas, and his uncle George Karas. A family man and father of seven, Bob supports many Chamber and local events and non-profits, including the Salvation Army, Cal’s Angels, and Project Mobility. In addition, Karas recently received an Honorary Alumni Award from Judson University in Elgin.

Brian McNally

McNally started his family-owned and community focused business in 2013 and it comprises a team of over 50 employees. The company provides a wide variety of services and products and Brian is proud his employees are “honest, reliable, and knowledgeable”. The business has been voted as one of the best by Shaw Media readers and most recently, he was named one of the Chicago Titan 100 honorees recognizing the top 100 CEO’s and C-level executives in Chicago.

McNally is actively involved in local St. Charles community organizations. He serves on the boards of the St. Charles History Museum, and the St. Charles Business Alliance, including recently serving on the board of the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce. His commitment extends to the support of the local St. Charles Arts Council and the nonprofit CASA Kane County.

Charlie Murphy

Murphy is the owner of Midwest Compost and has expanded his business over the past six years as the climate has become a much bigger concern for consumers. He has donated his company’s services to Hope’s Garden charity efforts, the local Random Acts chapter and CASA Kane County in St. Charles, and dedication to sustainable landscaping. He is a strong supporter of the Chamber, playing a key role in #StrongerTogetherSTC initiative during COVID. He actively volunteers at Chamber events and contributed his vintage firetruck to the Holiday Electric Parade.

Midwest Compost received the Chamber’s Business Category Award in 2019, and in 2023, Charlie was honored with the Chairman’s Award. He is on the board of the Illinois Food Scrap and Composting Coalition with a strong commitment that composting is a “no-brainer” and greener way to dispose of food waste.

Community members, Chamber members, family members, and guests from the St. Charles area are all warmly invited to honor the award nominees and the announcement of this year’s Charlemage recipient.

More Honors

Additional honorees of the evening will include:

L.E.A.P Award: Presented to a Chamber member who has provided exceptional support to other women while demonstrating excellence in professionalism and leadership. This year’s recipient is Daphne Velez, Branch Manager of First American Bank.

Civic Image Award: Recognizing Chamber members whose humanitarian efforts, civic initiatives, or personal projects outside their businesses have positively impacted the St. Charles area and enhanced the community’s image. This year’s honorees are Albert “Bo” Smith, Professional Consultant, and Jim and Kim Maffia of Kendall’s Kindness.

The Chamber established the ongoing Charlemagne Award in 1968 and its notoriety lives on as a prestigious and highly-anticipated event. Its origins began with a short story, “The Legend of Charlemagne”, written by the 16th Mayor of St. Charles, Clarence “C.V.” Amenoff, who served from 1969-73. The story heralded the assets of his beloved City and the award was originated by Amenoff.