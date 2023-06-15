Batavia celebrates Flag Day, reveals progress on new monument

Batavia celebrated Flag Day Wednesday with a sneak peek at the progress of city’s Flag Day Monument, which is scheduled to be completed later this year.

According to a news release from the city, the Flag Day Monument honors Batavia resident Dr. Bernard Cigrand, who was integral to establishing the national recognition day celebrating the U.S. Flag. The monument is nearing completion with a ribbon-cutting and dedication scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1. Construction began on the monument last summer.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Architect Steve Vasilion gives a tour of Batavia's in progress Flag Day Monument on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Since 2016, the Fox Valley Patriotic Organization has been working to raise the funds needed to build a national-caliber monument dedicated to the history of the American flag next to City Hall on the Riverwalk in downtown Batavia.

The Flag Day Monument is located directly west of the Jeffery D. Schielke Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia.

The city celebrated Flag Day with a ceremony at the Peg Bond Center, which included music by the Batavia Community Band and a male barbershop chorus, food trucks, flag history displays and more.