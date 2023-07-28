Man spits on Geneva cop during DUI arrest, allegedly threatens to kill police

GENEVA – A Winfield man was charged following a traffic stop in which the driver allegedly spit on a Geneva police officer, according to police reports and court records.
Tyler A. Sedlacek, 28, of the 0S000 block of Calvin Court, Winfield, is charged with felony aggravated battery and felony aggravated assault against a police officer. He also was charged July 19 with driving under the influence and unlawful possession of alcohol by a driver, court records show.
Officers responded to a driving complaint at 7:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. When police arrived, they found Sedlacek was in the driver’s seat with an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the center console, according to the report.
Sedlacek refused sobriety tests and was placed under arrest on a charge of driving under the influence, according to the report.
While completing the booking process, as an officer was reading the warning to motorists to him, Sedlacek allegedly became verbally aggressive, walked toward the officer and spit in his face, according to the report. The spittle landed on the left side of the police officer’s face, according to the report.
Sedlacek was restrained in the bench area of the booking room where he allegedly threatened multiple officers telling them he was going to “kill them,” according to the report.
When a sergeant responded to the booking area to help Sedlacek use the restroom, Sedlacek allegedly threatened to fight him, balled his fists and said, “Let’s do this” while moving forward in a boxing stance, according to the report.
The sergeant left Sedlacek locked in the cell until he would comply with being handcuffed again, according to the report.
The most serious charge Sedlacek faces is aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony. If convicted, he could face between four and seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000 or up to 48 months of probation.
Sedlacek’s attorney did not return a message seeking comment.
Sedlacek was released on a personal recognizance bond and was ordered to appear in court again on Aug. 18, court records show.