Geneva man charged with attempted murder in domestic dispute, woman fights back with scissors

A Geneva man is charged with attempted murder following a domestic dispute Thursday during which police said a woman fought back using scissors against the man.
Craig G. Chaney, 45, of the 100 block of Syril Drive, Geneva, was arrested Thursday following an investigation of a domestic dispute involving a woman he knows, according to a news release from the Geneva Police Department. He is being held in the Kane County Jail on $500,000 bail.
Chaney is charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony, and aggravated domestic battery. Court records show prior convictions for domestic battery.
If convicted of attempted murder, Chaney could face up to 30 years in jail.
Geneva police responded to Chaney’s home at 6:40 p.m. Thursday regarding a domestic disturbance called in by another household member, the release stated. Upon arrival, officers learned Chaney and the woman were allegedly involved in a verbal altercation that became physical.
During the physical altercation, Chaney allegedly pinned the woman down and placed his hands around her neck two separate times, police said. She was able to break free of Chaney only after getting a hold of scissors and stabbing his arm, the release said.
Investigators interviewed two witnesses in the home, police said, and collected physical evidence from the scene they said confirmed the victim’s account of what occurred.
The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office was briefed about the case and authorized the charges against Chaney. His next court date is set for Jan. 4.