Cyclist killed in St. Charles

A bicyclist was killed Oct. 24 in a crash in St. Charles.

According to police, it happened at 9:08 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

A Jeep Wrangler was driving east in the left lane. Bicyclist Rafael Hernandez-Villa, 61, of St. Charles, was traveling west in the center dual turn lane and turned into the path of the Wrangler, police said.

There were no lights or lamps on the bicycle and Hernandez-Villa was wearing dark clothing, according to police. He was not wearing a helmet.

No citations have been issued. Police still are investigating and ask anyone who saw the crash to call 630-377-4435.

