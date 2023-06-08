Covenant Living at the Holmstad in Batavia announces scholarship recipients

Covenant Living at the Holmstad’s Resident Association named eight scholarship recipients from among the graduating seniors who are employed at the senior living community in Batavia.

According to a news release, the major source of scholarship funds is the proceeds from the sale of merchandise at the community’s Bazaar held each fall.

Applicants submitted applications detailing their work experience, school and community involvement and future goals. Each of the eight students was awarded $1,000 to be used for continuing their education.

“Residents at the Holmstad are so proud of these young men and women who are moving on to the next phase of their lives by pursuing their educations,” said Sue Gately, scholarship committee chair in the release. “Even while working in dining services, they’ve been active at school and in the greater community. We wish them the very best and are happy to provide some assistance with their educational expenses.”

Those receiving scholarships in 2023 include students from the following schools:

Olivia Dowd completed 40 hours of clinical training to achieve CNA certification while attending West Aurora High School. She will attend Aurora University for her B.S. Nursing degree. Olivia also plans to work toward advanced degrees in nursing.

Kyle Galis is graduating from Batavia High School and plans to study mechanical engineering at Iowa State University.

Julia Gatto is graduating from Rosary High School. She plans to major in biology at Carthage College in Wisconsin and eventually become an optometrist.

Meredith Peterson has been home schooled and received her diploma from Greenhouse Christian coschool. Meredith is seeking a degree in ministry or social work and will attend Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Matthew Rempert is graduating from Batavia High School and will enter basic training with the Army. Upon completing basic training, Matthew will begin taking online classes from Waubonsee Community College and eventually complete his bachelor’s degree at Northern Illinois University. His goal is to become a freelance public speaker and news anchor.

Addy St. Onge will graduate from Batavia High School and then attend Aurora University. She plans on a career in animal-assisted therapies or advertising.

Nathan Sieng will graduate from Batavia High School. He plans to attend Illinois State University to major in business or economics.

Audrey Smith will graduate from Kaneland High School. She received CNA certification through Fox Valley Career Center while in high school. Audrey will take courses at Waubonsee Community College and eventually transfer to Purdue University for a B.S. in Nursing degree.