Vibrant colors in full bloom at Kuiper’s Midwest Tulip Fest

The flower fields at Kuiper’s Family Farm in Maple Park are in full bloom for the Midwest Tulip Fest, which opened on April 25, and will run as long as the cooler weather allows the flowers to bloom.

According to Kuiper’s, thousands of tulips of a variety of colors are now blooming. More than 500,000 tulip bulbs across seven acres were planted in the fall.

Patrons walk among thousands of tulips during the Midwest Tulip Festival at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Guests can stroll through the fields and take photos, and a specific field will be set aside for cutting tulips to take home, for an additional fee.

In addition to the flowers, Kuiper’s will open the FunFarm for children, featuring a mountain slide, jumping pillow and more. Guests can enjoy live music and food options on the weekends.

Evelyn Cisper, 5, of Elburn pretends to drive a purple tractor during the Midwest Tulip Festival at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Date Night on the Farm is May 6, where couples can enjoy cocktails and live music in the fields. Tickets for Date Night are limited and must be purchased in advance.

For more information on admission pricing and hours, visit Kuiper’s Family Farm’s website.