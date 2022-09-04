Site of Geneva’s former proposed Amazon site sells for $10M

GENEVA – Bullock Holdings LLC bought nearly 55 acres for a proposed corporate campus in Geneva for $10 million on Aug. 18 from a limited liability company, AD G4 LLC, at the same address as Batavia Enterprises, 140 First St., Batavia, according to property and state business records.

The land, 54.78 acres in two parcels, is located at the southeast corner of Kirk Road and Division Street near Geneva. It had been previously been considered for an Amazon warehouse distribution center last year. But the applicant withdrew in the wake of strong public opposition.

The Bullock Campus’s proposed use by A.J. Antunes & Company, includes a light manufacturing facility, school and other supporting uses, according to its June 24 filing with Geneva’s Development Department.

The company, based in Carol Stream, makes cookware and water treatment systems, according to its website, antunes.com.

The applicant, listed as Pheasant Trail LLC, seeks to annex the property, a zoning map amendment for light industrial from rural residential, and to allow preliminary planned unit development, city documents show.

The application also seeks variances for parking, exterior truck docks and multiple driveways for each lot, records show.

An industrial building to the east would be 379,900 square feet; a school to the southwest at 15,000 square feet; a retreat and cafe/fitness/wellness center on the northeast would be 12,000 and 24,500 square feet respectively; a theater at 18,975 square feet in the west-central area; and 20,000 square feet also in the west-central area for future uses, according to its filing with the city.

Loading docks would be located along the north side of the industrial building with detention basins throughout the site, according to the filing.

A hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has not yet been scheduled.

Bullock Holdings LLC lists an address in the 800 block of Newberry Drive, Batavia, where Glenn and Jane Bullock live.

According to the Baumhart Center for Social Enterprise and Responsibility, in the Loyola Business Leadership Hub, Jane Antunes Bullock is the daughter of the founder of A. J. Antunes & Co. and co-owner with her husband and CEO, Glenn R. Bullock.

“In 1992, Jane returned to Antunes in a sales support role. Twenty-eight years later, Jane is currently the Vice President of Administration and has taken on the new role of Chief Purpose Officer,” according to the website, www.luc.edu/baumhartcenter. “She is the advocate for the philanthropic side of the company and is the chairperson the Social Responsibility Committee at Antunes. Jane’s role in the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives has expanded to include overseeing all areas of CSR: environmental sustainability; product efficiency; community engagement; and responsible culture.”

The couple also run a private foundation, the Glenn and Jane Bullock Family Foundation, which was founded in 2017, records show.

According to its 2019 IRS filing, the Bullocks’ foundation made grants to the American Lung Association in Chicago; the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.; the Catholic Bishop of Northern Alaska in Fairbanks; the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston; Feeding America in Washington, D.C.; Hesed House in Aurora; Mercy Home for Boys and Girls in Chicago; the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva; and Little Sisters of the Poor in Chicago, among others.

Jane Bullock did not return a voice mail message seeking comment about the planned development or the recent property purchase.