Fox River & Countryside Fire Rescue District to host information session on $13M bond issue

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP — The Fox River & Countryside Fire Rescue District will host a public information session at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Station 1, 34W500 Carl Lee Road, St. Charles Township, about its $13 million bond referendum on the primary ballot on June 28, according to a news release.

Fire Chief Bert Lancaster and Board President Kristin LeBlanc will make presentations, and will provide a question and answer session as well.

“The Fox River & Countryside Fire Rescue District has identified a need to increase fire and rescue funding, and voters will see a bond referendum on their ballots in June,” LeBlanc stated in the release. “We are looking forward to providing residents with additional information about the need for the bond referendum, as well as an opportunity to ask questions they may have.”

If approved, the bond would provide funds needed for equipment, vehicle and station upgrades to address the growing fire and ambulance needs of the community, the release stated.

Fire and emergency medical calls have increased by 51% over the last decade, while staffing has declined by 33%, leading to the potential increase in response times, the release stated.

Additional sessions will be scheduled in the coming weeks throughout the district, the release stated.

Information for those sessions will appear on the district’s website, www.frcfr.org.

The community can email feedback and questions about the referendum to referendum@frcfr.org.