Kane County Chronicle 2025 Girls Wrestler of the Year: Kaneland’s Angelina Gochis

Angelina Gochis of Kaneland celebrates her victory in the 110-pound championship match in the IHSA Girls Individual State Finals. Gochis took first place over Annalee Aarseth of Crystal Lake South. (Tiffany Blanchette)

In the semifinal round of the IHSA Girls Wrestling tournament, Kaneland 110-pounder Angelina Gochis was in a couple of unfamiliar situations.

The sophomore and reigning state champion said she was nervous going into the match, and trailed 6-0 during a season in which she was undefeated.

“I just felt really nervous for some reason,” Gochis said. “I had never really felt like that. I felt a lot of pressure, making sure I was a two-time champ. That was my way into the finals and I was just nervous. ... It was rough.”

But Gochis scored the next seven points for the win and then claimed her second state title. She finished the season 36-0 and was named the Kane County Chronicle 2025 Girls Wrestler of the Year.

“I just knew I had to win,” Gochis said. “So I just had to turn it up and finish my attacks and find a way to win.”

Kaneland coach Josh West said the focus for Gochis was more “between the ears” than anything on the mat this season. He said focusing on things outside the wrestling room such as grades translates on to the mat.

He said that level of focus and mental discipline was on full display in that semifinal match.

“Maybe in that situation she just got ... a little lackadaisical and dug herself a hole,” West said. “That mental focus, of ‘Hey, I can do this, I just have to get a takedown here,’ she chipped and clawed her way back. ... It’s just good to see that stuff come to life on the mat.”

West also said Gochis was a pro at holding her teammates accountable and getting the best out of them.

Gochis said she wanted to make sure the team placed at state. The Knights ended up third with 45.5 points, thanks in big part to the 26.5 team points Gochis - 10th most of any wrestler.

“I knew that our team could possibly place at state, so I wanted us to reach a goal and make history,” Gochis said. “Taking third, I was really proud of them. They worked really hard for it. It was good for our team. I just wanted to make sure that everyone got to feel how good it is to win.”

Gochis has two older brothers who also wrestle for the Knights - Apollo Gochis and Alex Gochis (who finished the year 41-3 and made the state tournament).

West said that may have helped her in the works she did motivating her teammates.

“She’s holding others accountable,” West said. “I think her brothers have done a good job with kind of being on her a little bit, and that sort of transfers with her being on her teammates a little bit more. She’s doing all the right things.”

Gochis went 46-5 last year as a freshman, winning her first state title. After her undefeated season and second state title in as many years, she’s going to be seeing the best of every wrestler she faces next year.

West said Gochis is ready for the challenge.

“She has a target on her back,” West said. “Everyone studies her and that’s who they’re aspiring to be. So she’s got to adapt. We’ll work on some different things. ... We’ve got a few tricks up our sleeve that I don’t think other coaches are aware of.”