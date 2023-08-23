Boys soccer: Jamin Berman, Marmion outlast Geneva 2-1 in season opener

GENEVA – Jamin Berman wants his No. 17 to carry a reputation of being hard-working.
Berman, a Marmion freshman midfielder, saw his energy, patience and knack for finding the ball in traffic pay off Tuesday. His header on a second effort proved to be the needed insurance goal in the Cadets’ 2-1 victory over Geneva to open the season.
“[I want fans to see] a hard-working defender, just go for every ball type of person,” Berman said. “...If I bring a lot of energy, our team gets built up. We can attack more, score more goals and win games.”
Marmion coach Gerardo Alvarez saw Berman’s potential first by the way he conducts himself in training. Then, one watches him on the field to see the rest of the equation.
“He’s got the technical ability to play at this level,” Alvarez said. “If a guy is training well in our environment, which I think is competitive, at least that’s what we try to do. I don’t even hesitate. I don’t even blink about throwing somebody [younger] in a game. Historically, we started at least two freshmen every year. So, their age doesn’t mean anything to me.
“It’s more or less: If I see good training, they’re prepared, and can take it on, it’s the first game of the season and he started.”
Berman was able to find room in traffic after Jordan Peinado’s initial chance careened off Geneva goalie Tommy Rowoldt’s fingertips to give Marmion a 2-0 lead with 20:17 left in the second half. Marmion sophomore forward Andres Alvarez scored their first goal of the season after tipping in a rebound with just over 10 minutes to go in the first half.
Gevena’s Carter Konkey scored the Vikings’ lone tally, following through on a free kick chance from Reece Leonard with 18 minutes left in the second half. But the Cadets’ defense and ability to win 50-50 balls down the stretch held firm.
The Cadets (1-0) are coming off a season that ended in the supersectional. They return seven starters from that team. Macztil Uriel-Lopez, a senior defenseman, has been one for four seasons and sets the tone with his energy. Alvaro Alanis, a three-year starter, are “critical to the way we want to play.”
“...Macztil and Alvaro are two guys that lead by example and they’ve been doing it for four years,” Alvarez said.
That, inevitably, resonates with others on the team, starting with Berman.
“He does set an example,” Berman said of Uriel-Lopez. “He’s just a very strong player. He can hold the ball for I feel like ever. He can hold the ball for a long time. He played great balls into the middle and set up chances. He can just dribble through everyone, I feel like, and it built a lot of energy. It just built our team up.”
The Vikings return nine. players from last season, including junior middle Reece Leonard who visibly demonstrated relentless pursuit and a toughness in traffic for the Vikings throughout the match.
“He played great,” Geneva coach Jason Bhatta said. “Reece has taken a big step since his sophomore year. He probably didn’t get as many minutes as he wanted [last year] but he took a big step and he’s ready to contribute in a big way this year, so we’re excited to see what he does.”