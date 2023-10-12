Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Regan Konen, Marmion, junior, golf

Name: Regan Konen

School: Marmion, junior

Sport: Golf

Why he was selected: Konen was the Class 2A individual state champion last weekend after winning the tournament by one stroke. Konen is the second golfer in Marmion program history to win the Class 2A individual title, joining 2003 graduate Brandon Lawson, who won in 2002. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with him on the accomplishment and his career.

Bartelson: What’s the feeling? The ball goes in at 18 and everything you worked for comes together.

Konen: It was one of my favorite moments ever. It was so unreal. My dad came right onto the green and hugged me and lifted me up. I was so happy. That was the first person I wanted to hug because he’s been my biggest supporter. It meant the world to me having my family there and my coach [Lou Solarte], who really helped me out those two days.

Bartelson: You’re among Marmion history that a lot of other guys haven’t made before. What is your perspective on that alone?

Konen: I’ve just got to be grateful. I mean, everyone who has accomplished that has worked so hard for it. I’m honored to be a part of that group and to hear being called the 2A state champion is really special to me. It makes me smile every time I hear it.

Bartelson: When did you first pick up a golf club and what was the influence behind it?

Konen: My family is really involved in golf. My grandpa loves golf. My dad played a lot of golf. ... I was surrounded by golf when I was born. I think I first picked up a golf club probably around 2 and I started playing competitively at 7. The support from my uncle and my dad has just been huge getting into the game of golf. They’re really supportive and just want me to do what I want to do and I think that’s been the greatest success for my career: They’re always going to love me and be proud of me.

Bartelson: Is there an influence from either a professional or not that you apply to your game?

Konen: A local town hero Tommy Kuhl. He grew up in southern Illinois. I heard all the stories about what he did. I think he won state twice (Class 2A in 2014 and 2017), went on to play at Illinois, had a really good career and now he’s trying to make it on the tour. I think that was a really cool story and I kind of want to get a piece of his game and some of the accomplishments he had, especially playing on the Illinois golf team. It’s just a great accomplishment and I think it’s something that’s really special.