Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Nolan Milas, Burlington Central, track and field, senior

Name: Nolan Milas
School: Burlington Central, senior
Sport: Track and field
Why he was selected: Milas was fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.14 seconds) and third in the 200 (21.78 seconds) at the Class 2A state track meet May 27. Here is his Q&A with Jake Bartelson.
Bartelson: Obviously, the state results speak for themselves, but what about them is most satisfying to you – the placements or overall journey to get there?
Milas: I think they’re equally as satisfying. The placements at state were my journey and hard work finally paying off.
Bartelson: I’m assuming that has to be the pinnacle of your career or is there another aspect you find most memorable?
Milas: That is definitely the pinnacle of my career. Coach [Mike] Schmidt said state was the best time to make great memories and the entire trip will be a memory that will last a lifetime.
Bartelson: What did it mean to compete for Central all these years?
Milas: It meant everything. Central’s track program has such a great legacy, so to be able to wear the jersey every time I ran was something to be proud of. It made competing that much more special knowing the history of our program.
Bartelson: What’s your favorite high school sports memory you were a part of?
Milas: As an individual, my favorite memory is definitely my 200-meter finals race this weekend. However, being on the court when Drew [Scharnowski] scored his 1,000th [career varsity] point on our feeder night this year was really cool to see. There were a lot of great memories throughout the entire basketball season this year.