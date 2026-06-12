Aurora police say they found stolen, loaded handgun and drugs during traffic stop; local man charged

The Aurora Police Department released a photo of an assault-style weapon and drug paraphernalia authorities said was collected during a warrant on a residence in Aurora. (Photo Provided By The Aurora Police Department)

An Aurora man has been charged with several felonies related to alleged illegal weapons and narcotics possession.

Hector Barillas. (Photo Provided By The Aurora Police Department)

Hector Barillas, 29, is charged with armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of a felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of cocaine, according to authorities.

Barillas remained in custody at the Kane County Adult Justice Center pending further court proceedings, authorities said.

The Aurora Police Department executed a search warrant on June 9 at a residence on Evans Avenue as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to a police department release.

Police said Barillas was taken into custody during a traffic stop prior to the warrant being served and after investigators spotted Barillas, who was wanted on an unrelated warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

During the traffic stop, police recovered a stolen handgun loaded with a 30-round extended magazine, and Barillas was also in possession of suspected cocaine, cannabis, Xanax and Adderall, according to the release.

In the search of Barillas’ residence, police said they discovered an assault-style rifle, additional suspected narcotics, digital scales and drug-related paraphernalia associated with the distribution of controlled substances.

“This case highlights the ongoing efforts of our Special Operations Group and partner units to disrupt illegal narcotics activity and remove dangerous weapons from our community,” Police Chief Matt Thomas said in the release. “The recovery of multiple firearms, including a stolen handgun, underscores the importance of these proactive investigations.”

The charges against Barillas were approved by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.