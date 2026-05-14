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Kane County Chronicle

St. Charles North softball clinches DuKane Conference title: Wednesday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

St. Charles North logo

St. Charles North logo

By Joel Boenitz

Softball

St. Charles North 8, Lake Park 1: Julianna Kouba recorded three hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs, while Abby Zawadzki hit a two run home run and allowed just one run in the circle to help the North Stars (21-2, 12-2 DuKane) secure sole possession of the DuKane Conference title for the first time since 2023.

St. Charles East 10, Geneva 0 (6 innings): Hannah Wulf allowed three hits and struck out 14 batters, while Caleigh Higgins and Hayden Sujack each hit home runs to lead the Saints (26-8, 11-3 DuKane) secure its best finish in conference play since 2022. Jillian Bultmann, Kylie Gates and Jazmine Reddick each had hits for the Vikings (9-19, 3-11).

Burlington Central 6, Crystal Lake Central 0: Isabelle Reed struck out 12 batters and allowed just a seventh-inning single, while Samantha Sieverding and Madison Butler each recorded two hits to help lead the Rockets (10-16-1, 8-8 Fox Valley).

IC Catholic 8, St. Francis 4: Hannah Willix hit a two-run triple and Lauren Kennedy recorded two hits in the loss for the Spartans (20-7, 9-3 GCAC-White).

Wheaton-Warrenville South 9, Batavia 2: Mason Fetterolf recorded two hits and Payton Kaefer added an RBI in the loss for the Bulldogs (7-25, 4-8 DuKane).

Baseball

Kaneland 10, La Salle Peru 0: Hayden Foster allowed three hits and struck out 13 over seven innings, while Aidan Whildin hit a triple and home run while scoring four runs to help the Knights (14-10-1, 10-4 Interstate 8) secure at least a share of the Interstate 8 title. Caleb Cornell led the team with two RBIs.

St. Charles East 8, Batavia 4: Niko Vahmistrovs had three hits and drove home two runs, Gavin Fuscone added a pair of hits and RBIs, and the Saints (18-9, 10-6 DuKane) used four runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure Game 1 of the three-game series over the Bulldogs (11-15-1, 7-9). Michael Vander Luitgaren led the offense for the Bulldogs with a two-run home run.

Burlington Central 4, Dundee-Crown 2: Daniel Koertgen had two hits and two RBIs, and Connor Sreckov hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth to help the Rockets (12-15-2, 6-11 Fox Valley) get the conference win.

Glenbard North 6, St. Charles North 2: Nick Gnutek had three hits and scored both runs for the North Stars (16-11-1, 9-5 DuKane) in the loss.

Girls soccer

Kaneland 7, Morris 0: Erin Doucette had a hat trick of scores and assists to help the Knights (12-8-2, 9-1 Interstate 8) secure a share of the Interstate 8 title with a win. Kyra Lilly scored two goals, while Taylor Mills and Sophia Rosati each found the back of the net.

Boys Water Polo

St. Charles 8, St. Patrick 3: Caleb Barkalow had five goals and four steals, while Nate Park had 16 saves in net to lead St. Charles (12-16) to a win in the Fenwick sectional quarterfinals

SoftballBaseballBoys Water PoloGirls SoccerKane County Front HeadlinesSt. Charles North PrepsSt. Charles East PrepsBatavia PrepsGeneva PrepsKaneland PrepsBurlington Central PrepsSt. Francis Preps
Joel Boenitz

Joel Boenitz

Joel is a sports reporter for the Kane County Chronicle. Formerly from St. Charles, Missouri, he has served as an assistant sports editor and beat reporter for the Columbia Missourian in Columbia, Missouri.