St. Charles North softball clinches DuKane Conference title: Wednesday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

St. Charles North 8, Lake Park 1: Julianna Kouba recorded three hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs, while Abby Zawadzki hit a two run home run and allowed just one run in the circle to help the North Stars (21-2, 12-2 DuKane) secure sole possession of the DuKane Conference title for the first time since 2023.

St. Charles East 10, Geneva 0 (6 innings): Hannah Wulf allowed three hits and struck out 14 batters, while Caleigh Higgins and Hayden Sujack each hit home runs to lead the Saints (26-8, 11-3 DuKane) secure its best finish in conference play since 2022. Jillian Bultmann, Kylie Gates and Jazmine Reddick each had hits for the Vikings (9-19, 3-11).

Burlington Central 6, Crystal Lake Central 0: Isabelle Reed struck out 12 batters and allowed just a seventh-inning single, while Samantha Sieverding and Madison Butler each recorded two hits to help lead the Rockets (10-16-1, 8-8 Fox Valley).

IC Catholic 8, St. Francis 4: Hannah Willix hit a two-run triple and Lauren Kennedy recorded two hits in the loss for the Spartans (20-7, 9-3 GCAC-White).

Wheaton-Warrenville South 9, Batavia 2: Mason Fetterolf recorded two hits and Payton Kaefer added an RBI in the loss for the Bulldogs (7-25, 4-8 DuKane).

Baseball

Kaneland 10, La Salle Peru 0: Hayden Foster allowed three hits and struck out 13 over seven innings, while Aidan Whildin hit a triple and home run while scoring four runs to help the Knights (14-10-1, 10-4 Interstate 8) secure at least a share of the Interstate 8 title. Caleb Cornell led the team with two RBIs.

St. Charles East 8, Batavia 4: Niko Vahmistrovs had three hits and drove home two runs, Gavin Fuscone added a pair of hits and RBIs, and the Saints (18-9, 10-6 DuKane) used four runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure Game 1 of the three-game series over the Bulldogs (11-15-1, 7-9). Michael Vander Luitgaren led the offense for the Bulldogs with a two-run home run.

Burlington Central 4, Dundee-Crown 2: Daniel Koertgen had two hits and two RBIs, and Connor Sreckov hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth to help the Rockets (12-15-2, 6-11 Fox Valley) get the conference win.

Glenbard North 6, St. Charles North 2: Nick Gnutek had three hits and scored both runs for the North Stars (16-11-1, 9-5 DuKane) in the loss.

Girls soccer

Kaneland 7, Morris 0: Erin Doucette had a hat trick of scores and assists to help the Knights (12-8-2, 9-1 Interstate 8) secure a share of the Interstate 8 title with a win. Kyra Lilly scored two goals, while Taylor Mills and Sophia Rosati each found the back of the net.

Boys Water Polo

St. Charles 8, St. Patrick 3: Caleb Barkalow had five goals and four steals, while Nate Park had 16 saves in net to lead St. Charles (12-16) to a win in the Fenwick sectional quarterfinals