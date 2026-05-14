Chop Around the Clock fundraiser in Batavia helps Ronald McDonald House spread hope

Craig Foltos, barber and owner of Foltos Tonsorial Parlor in Batavia, organizes the annual "Chop Around the Clock" fundraiser with proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House. (Joey Weslo)

Craig Foltos knows that when you turn a house into a home, ripples of hope reflect throughout the community. It was his mantra that one act of kindness can inspire countless others that fed his ambition to design, install and light up “Peace On Earth” on a downtown Batavia bridge across the Fox River.

The same ethos drove Foltos, barber and owner of Foltos Tonsorial Parlor in Batavia, to turn his parlor into a home away from home for so many in the community. It’s no wonder the atmosphere has such a familial feeling – the parlor was founded by his parents, Joe and Phyllis, more than seven decades ago.

Since taking up the shears behind the mantle in 1976, Foltos has strived to create a lasting legacy larger than himself.

With his philosophy that “joy shared is doubled and sorrow shared is halved,” Foltos started the Chop Around the Clock fundraiser, a 24-hour, nonstop haircut streak, with all proceeds going to the children and families of Ronald McDonald House.

In 2008, the “Peace on Earth” sign made its inaugural appearance on the pedestrian bridge in downtown Batavia. (Photo provided)

Since the first fundraiser in 1989, Foltos and the community have raised more than $400,000 to help the nonprofit with its mission to provide free or low-cost housing, meals and support services to families when their child is critically ill or receiving urgent medical care.

Over the years, Foltos said he continues to be filled with energy during the long, 24-hour shift, knowing the fundraiser helps transform an isolating, scary situation to one filled with a little more hope for the family.

“I hope it helps people who are going through this realize they are not alone and that somebody cares for them,” Foltos said. “When you have a sick kid, there’s so much stress already in your life. This way, you get to be and talk with other families that are also struggling; it helps develop a sense of camaraderie.”

Craig Foltos, owner of downtown Batavia's Foltos' Tonsorial Parlor, cuts Ronald McDonald's hair. "Chop Around the Clock" raises funds for the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago. (Photo courtesy of Craig Foltos)

And what a community affair the annual event has become – replete with a raffle and dinner, an ice cream eating contest, musical performances, a bake sale, multiple barbers, even face painting and activities for kids.

As Foltos predicted, one kind act inspired another, turning the community into a network of volunteers.

Jean Kutrovatz, right, of Geneva, with son Clark, 6, watches her other son, Luke, 2, get his hair cut by stylist Chris Bowers during the 26th Chop Around the Clock at Foltos Tonsorial Parlor in Batavia. (Charles Menchaca)

Foltos said it fills him with pride seeing how many volunteers come back year after year, some helping with the fundraiser throughout the night. Often people who have had their lives touched by Ronald McDonald House volunteer to give back to the organization “that helped someone they love.”

“It helps you have hope, and it makes you feel the connection of mankind – everybody’s helping to make life better for someone else,” Foltos said. “It also helps the person who volunteers or donates because everyone wants to feel useful, that their lives matter and they’re helping make it a better world.”

Much like the iconic “Peace On Earth” sign serving as a beacon of belonging and purpose, Foltos said he’s borne witness to fundraisers like this shining a light of empathy throughout the community.

“I see the kids having fun and parents encouraging them to participate. What’s important to me is when these kids are adults, if they can remember this old man doing this and think to themselves they can do something, too,” Foltos said. “It takes all of us pitching in to prevent our society from becoming cold and lonely. We all have to help each other.”

Foltos said his own visits to the Ronald McDonald House have profoundly shaped him.

“Oftentimes, I go to Ronald McDonald House to cut the hair of some of the kids; they always ask me how much should they pay and I say I should be paying them because every interaction makes me a better person,” Foltos said. “Each time I’m there, it helps me grow and feel a part of something larger than myself. When you see the way they help families, you can’t help but want to lend a hand.”

You can learn more about Ronald McDonald House, including volunteer opportunities, by visiting ronaldmcdonaldhousechicago.org/central-dupage-hospital.

To read more about Foltos Tonsorial Parlor, located at 7 E. Wilson St., Batavia, visit, foltos.com/wp. You can call the parlor at 630-879-5253.