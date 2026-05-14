Big Hearts of Fox Valley lives up to its name with year-round help to kids and families in need

Since Jennifer and Minor Mobley founded Big Hearts of Fox Valley in 2014, the nonprofit, which helps students and families in St. Charles D303 facing financial hardships, has expanded to involve a network of community volunteers. (Provided by Big Hearts of Fox Valley)

When you reveal the heart of a community, generosity expands to touch every life in the town.

Jennifer Mobley, co-founder of Big Hearts of Fox Valley with her husband Minor, said she’s witnessed firsthand the power of a community coming together.

Since starting the nonprofit supporting students and families facing financial hardship across St. Charles School District 303, Mobley said she’s been amazed by the support coming from all corners of the St. Charles community.

With a large network of volunteers, sponsors and donors, she said the secrets to the nonprofit’s success since its establishment in 2014 are strong hands and big hearts.

One of the organization’s three main initiatives is the Christmas Gift Sponsorship program. The nonprofit collects wish lists for children, wrapping presents in a large red sack, everything from toys and clothing to essential items designed to allow kids to be kids.

Big Hearts of Fox Valley fills students' "wish lists" by purchasing new toys, clothes and essential items, wrapping them as presents and cramming them into red bags to be delivered during Christmas time. (Dennis_Wambangco)

The gift recipients are identified by school district social workers, and the wish lists are fulfilled by volunteers, local businesses, churches, service groups and school helpers.

This past holiday season, the nonprofit received a jaw-dropping 597 individual wish lists to fill.

“We were able to get all those wish lists filled. We live in an amazing community that is very giving,” Mobley said. “The large numbers of wish lists can be scary, but the community always comes through. We ask our shoppers to spend at least $75 on each child. This year, we also had a toy drive with boxes at different schools and businesses in town. It really helped make the red bags extra special. They were all filled to the brim.”

Mobley said with the growing number of students in need in the community, it’s been comforting to see such a large team show up to help make the nonprofit’s programs a success.

The Santa’s Drive-Thru pickup event is a colossal undertaking, with volunteers, members of the fire and police department, D303 social workers and Mayor Clint Hull wrapping presents and packing and distributing the red sacks to thankful parents.

Captain Chad Tinsley of the St. Charles Fire Department said that for more than six years of partnership with the nonprofit, it’s been moving to see everyone embrace the challenge.

“It’s amazing how it’s grown. The mayor, the police and fire departments, all the community support – the whole city is getting behind it,” Tinsley said. “It definitely warms my heart to be involved with this.”

Tinsley said in addition to assisting with the event, the department donates money to help purchase gifts for the kids.

Big Hearts of Fox Valley President Jennifer Mobley (center), secretary Jill Caccia (left), and volunteer Melissa Weis pose with backpacks ready for donation during a packing event on Aug. 7, 2025. (Photo provided by Big Hearts of Fox Valley)

The organization’s other programs include Back-to-School Assistance and Big Hearts Throughout the Year.

Tinsley said in addition to the toys, it’s incredible seeing kids benefit from the organization’s other initiatives, including newly purchased school supplies, backpacks, coats and shoes.

“It’s great. We can see they’re being utilized by the kids all year round,” Tinsley said.

In support of the cause, the St. Charles Police Department held a Stuff the Squad toy drive last winter. Officer Niki Garcia said it was easy getting behind the organization’s “meaningful support for children and their families” built by listening to the voices that often go unheard.

“It’s important for us as officers and the community to come together for a worthy cause and help during hard times,” Garcia said. “The items they collect are everyday items that can be a financial hardship for a lot of families. Simple things like cleaning supplies and hygiene products can add up financially, and we all know how expensive grocery bills are these days. The relief this will bring to families will directly impact the home life for children in the Fox Valley area.”

Mobley said it’s been incredible seeing the organization grow since she and her husband first started collecting donations and wrapping gifts from their St. Charles-based business, Excel Automotive Repair.

She said community members can get involved by making monetary donations, volunteering and hosting collection boxes at their businesses. All the organization’s volunteer opportunities are listed on its website, bigheartsfv.org.

The back-to-school initiative is already collecting donations, which will be distributed to students and their families in late July and early August.

With the help of donors, the group delivered 184 new backpacks to students last year, each filled with grade-appropriate school supplies.

The organization said each backpack helps “remove a major burden for families while restoring hope, dignity and a sense of belonging.”

Learn more about the nonprofit on its website.