St. Charles East softball stays in range of DuKane Conference title with win: Monday’s KCC sports roundup

Softball

St. Charles East 10, Batavia 0 (5 innings): Lexi Majkszak had two hits and drove home three runs, Morgan Beers (three hits) and Brynn Maple each hit solo home runs and the Saints (24-8, 10-3 DuKane Conference) kept their hopes of a conference title alive with a win. Teagan Sullivan had two hits in the loss for the Bulldogs (7-24, 4-9)

St. Francis 13, Somonauk 6 (10 innings): Hannah Willix recorded five hits and scored four runs, Lilly Konen had three hits and four RBIs and Hannah Grivetti put up four hits as the Spartans (19-6) put up seven runs in the 10th inning to win a thriller.

Wheaton North 9, Geneva 2: Meg O’Connor had two hits and Lilly Jones added a triple in the loss for the Vikings (9-18, 3-10 DuKane).

Nazareth 10, Aurora Central Catholic 3: Morgan Vaghy went 3 for 3 with a home run and drove home all three runs in the loss for the Chargers (7-18, 4-8 GCAC-White).

Huntley 11, Burlington Central 1 (5 innings): Alexis Skarda had the only RBI in the first inning for the Rockets (10-16-1, 7-8 Fox Valley).

Baseball

Marmion 11, IC Catholic 3: Brendan Kavanaugh went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, Max Ulbrich scored two runs and Ben Piekarz only needed 92 pitches to go all seven innings for the Cadets (10-16, 5-8 CCL-White).

Kaneland 12, La Salle-Peru 1: Kanon Baxley recorded three hits and drove home three runs and struck out 11 through five innings on the mound, while Brayden Boyer had a team-high four RBIs to help the Knights (12-10-1, 8-4 Interstate 8) win their first game of a three-game series over the Cavaliers.

Montini 6, St. Francis 5: Chase Grigonis hit a two-run double and James McGrath had two hits in the loss for the Spartans (15-13, 8-5 CCL-White).

Crystal Lake Central 6, Burlington Central 3: Liam Schultz hit a solo home run and Wagner Viebrock and David Hintz each added RBI singles, but three runs in the top of the seventh was the difference in the loss for the Rockets (11-15-2, 5-11 Fox Valley).

St. Ignatius 10, Aurora Central Catholic 2: Luke Torrance recorded the only RBI in the loss for the Chargers (10-17, 4-9 CCL-White).

Girls soccer

Kaneland 8, Morris 0: Erin Doucette recorded a hat trick and Kyra Lilly added a goal and four assists in the win for the Knights (11-8-2, 8-1 Interstate 8). Arden Stoddard had two goals and both Sophia Rosati and Samantha Ortega added a score.

Geneva 8, Sycamore 0: The Vikings moved to 10-5-1 with the big non-conference win.

St. Charles North 1, Wheaton-Warrenville South 1: St. Charles North moved to 5-6-4 overall and 3-1-2 in DuKane Conference play with the draw.