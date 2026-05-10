Geneva Chamber celebrates Thrive Pediatrics grand opening

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce celebrating the grand opening of Thrive Pediatrics (Photo provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

A new holistic pediatrics practice has opened in Geneva.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Thrive Pediatrics.

Chamber staff, ambassadors, Thrive Pediatrics staff and pediatrician Deanne Miller, D.O., celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting March 6.

Thrive Pediatrics, 2800 Keslinger Road, Geneva, is a holistic pediatric medical practice based on the values of health and wellness, kindness, integrity, unity and compassion for children and families.

For information, visit thrive-peds.com.