Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: St. Charles East’s Morgan Beers, softball, junior

Name: Morgan Beers

School: St. Charles East, junior

Sport: Softball

What she did: Across four wins, Beers went 9 for 17 (.529 batting average) at the plate with six runs scored, five RBIs and added five stolen bases to lead the Saints on offense.

Beers was selected as the Athlete of the Week based on an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

How do you feel you did this past week?

Beers: I personally felt like I did pretty good last week. We had some good games and the team is performing well. And when everybody’s energy is up, I feel like it’s pretty easy for me to perform to my best ability.

You had multi-hit performances in all of your games. How big is it to do that while batting atop the lineup?

Beers: As the leadoff hitter, it’s always important for me to get on base. I always like to swing early in the count, so it normally helps me get on base. And I feel like my team looks for me to get on, because they feel like they can too. So I feel like it’s really important for me to get on, and it feels really good every time I get on, because then I know there’s always people behind me willing that can drive me in.

You lead the team with 32 hits so far. What’s it been like providing that consistency atop the lineup?

Beers: It feels really good to be consistent out there, especially since we’ll move around the lineup and sometimes I’ll bat third or second. And it feels good to stay on at the top of the lineup, especially since most of the time Hayden (Sujack) is right behind me and she’ll just bat me in.

You’re also up to 19 steals on the year, with five coming last week. What gives you the confidence on the base paths?

Beers: I don’t know, it just feels really good to be fast. Every time I look over at coach (Jarod) Gutesha, he’s telling me to steal and I’m just ready to go.

After losing a heartbreaker to St. Charles North the week before, what was the feeling of bouncing back and going undefeated?

Beers: Coming off of North, we were a little upset but knew next time we’d come around and have a good game against them. So we knew we had to stay up as a team, especially since it was a good game. Going up against Lake Park, it was great to beat that team because we felt like if we won, it would set the tone for us for the rest of the season, and then the next time we play North. We went to a lot of confidence heading into the game and we knew we had to come out swinging.

You’re 16-4 through 20 games. After going 10-10 at this point last year, what’s been the key to this early-season success?

Beers: We’ve just overcome a lot of things. Anytime we have a bad game or a bad play, we all talk about it and realize what’s going on. And I feel like accountability is really important on our team, and we hold each other accountable. So I feel like we’re finding more success by being accountable and also having confidence in every game.

Favorite pre-game drink?

Beers: I love to have a little Starbucks before a game. Right now my go-to drink is a venti mango strawberry lemonade refresher.

Favorite pre-game music?

Beers: I love listening to country music before a game. whether it’s on the bus or right before the game, I always have my headphones on and I’m listening to like Morgan Wallen or Zach Bryan.