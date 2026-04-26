Aurora Lions Club to offer free youth vision screenings May 16

The Aurora Lions Club will offer free vision screenings for children ages 6 months to 6 years in May. (Hankimage9/iStock)

The Aurora Lions Club will offer free vision screenings for children ages 6 months to 6 years in May.

The free exams will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 16 at the Santori Aurora Public Library District, 101 S. River St.

The screenings will check for blurred vision, eye misalignment, corneal scars, lazy eye, far-sightedness, near-sightedness, cataracts and unequal refractive power.

Adults will be notified of vision problems that might require comprehensive exams. No appointments are required.

For information, call 630-707-2870 or visit auroralionsclub.org or lionsclubs.org.