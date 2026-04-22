Yo Joan! Inhale calm. Exhale taxes. Or something like that.

For those of us who think all this talk about breathing exercises for better health is a bunch of foo-foo, science disagrees.

Numerous studies support breathwork as a way to reduce stress, improve heart function, aid circulation, enhance sleep, ease depression, and so much more. Here are just a few recent examples:

The Journal of Clinical Medicine (Oct. 30, 2025), reported that “Effectiveness of Breathing Exercises and Stabilization Techniques,” a COVID-related intervention study, found that breathing exercises are an effective rehabilitation tool – not just for relaxation.

Journal of Clinical Medicine (Oct. 30, 2025), reported that “Effectiveness of Breathing Exercises and Stabilization Techniques,” a COVID-related intervention study, found that breathing exercises are an effective rehabilitation tool – not just for relaxation. A December 2025 study from JAMA Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery, called “Biofeedback vs. Respiratory Retraining for Inducible Laryngeal Obstruction,” found respiratory retraining to be more effective than biofeedback.

In 2025, Frontiers in Psychiatry reported on the effectiveness of pranayama (yogic breathing) for mental disorders, noting that slow, controlled breathing patterns translate across cultures.

An Aug. 29, 2025, study in Frontiers in Immunology examined the effect of breathing training on walking ability and quality of life in people with MS, showing that breathing influences both stress and whole-body function.

I could go on and on. Don’t take my word for the benefits of breathwork – read the research. Or let me read it for you (which I do), and then take my word for it.

Here’s more for the road: A 2023 study in Cell Reports Medicine (Stanford) found that breathwork improved mood and reduced anxiety, with cyclic sighing being the MVP.

What is cyclic sighing, you ask? Does it have anything to do with spinning classes?

No, not spinning. Different workout.

Here’s how to cyclic sigh:

Double inhale: Take a deep breath in through your nose to fill your lungs, then take a second, shorter sip of air to fully expand them. Long exhale: Slowly exhale all the air through your mouth, making the exhale longer than the inhale. Repeat: Do this for 3 cycles, or continuously for about 5 minutes.

Yes, siree — just one simple cyclic sighing breath at a time.

Now say it three times fast…

simple cyclic sighing… simple cyclic sighing… simple cyclic sighing…

Whew – Breathwork-out complete.