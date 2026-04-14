What’s Happening in Batavia? Blue envelopes and green energy

Blue Envelope Program supports safer police interactions

The Batavia Police Department is participating in the Blue Envelope Autism Hero Project, an initiative designed to support individuals with autism, cognitive disabilities, communication challenges or severe anxiety during interactions with law enforcement.

Participants receive a blue envelope that can be presented to an officer as a clear visual cue indicating support needs. The envelope can hold important documents such as a driver’s license or ID, vehicle registration, proof of insurance, emergency contacts, and communication preferences.

The program is intended to reduce misunderstandings, ease anxiety, and promote respectful, effective communication between residents and officers.

The program is voluntary and free, with no registration or proof of diagnosis required. Individuals who live, work, or spend time in Batavia are eligible.

Envelopes are available at the Batavia Police Department front desk, 100 N. Island Ave. Residents are also encouraged to register with the Department’s Special Needs Program by calling 630-454-2500.

GREEN Program applications now open

Applications for Batavia’s GREEN (Grants for Residential Energy Efficiency in Neighborhoods) Program are being accepted through May 4. Residents can apply online at audits.sustainedabilityconstruction.com/apply/batavia.

The program offers two grant options: a standard track with 15 grants of $1,000, and an income-qualified track with 14 grants of $3,000 for households earning below 80% of the Area Median Income. Applicants must own and reside in their home, be in good standing with the City, and have no overdue municipal bills or unresolved code violations. Renters should request their landlords apply on their behalf.

Selected participants will receive a comprehensive home energy audit conducted by Sustained Ability Construction using its Energy Auditron platform, including recommended upgrades eligible for funding, projected savings, infrared thermal imaging, and other performance metrics. Audits take approximately four hours and are scheduled during normal business hours. Applicants will be notified by email in mid-May if they are accepted, denied, or placed on a waitlist, and eligible applicants not initially selected will automatically be considered for the waitlist.

Conservation@Home returns to Batavia

The City of Batavia will host The Conservation Foundation’s Conservation@Home program in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave. The program will focus on creating wildlife-friendly yards that conserve water using native plants, rain gardens, rain barrels, and invasive species removal.

Attendees will receive a native plant guide, butterfly gardening brochure, and rain garden information.

The Conservation Foundation also offers free yard visits to provide personalized guidance on plant selection, pollinators, and water management. Learn more at theconservationfoundation.org.

Brush and yard waste collection underway in Batavia

Batavia’s seasonal curbside brush and yard waste collection programs are now underway, offering residents multiple options to manage spring and summer yard cleanup.

Curbside brush collection is available to residents who pay the $5 monthly leaf and brush fee on their utility bill. Collection dates vary each month, though seven pickups are scheduled throughout the season. The first collection began April 6 for east side residents and April 13 for west side residents. Brush should be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on Monday of the scheduled week, and no earlier than the weekend before. Crews make one pass per residence, and late set-outs will be collected during the next cycle. Residents can track collection progress using the online pickup map, which is updated on weekdays during the season.

Yard waste collection runs from April 1 through Nov. 30 and is handled by the City’s waste hauler, Groot Industries. Yard waste collection is free for the first two full weeks of the season, after which residents may choose between a prepaid sticker program or a subscription cart service. Yard waste must be placed in Kraft paper bags or clearly marked containers, with weight limits and preparation requirements in place. Material must be set out on regular trash collection days, and plastic bags or mixed waste will not be collected.

For full program details, collection schedules, and preparation guidelines, visit bataviail.gov.

• Lori Botterman is the communications manager for the city of Batavia.