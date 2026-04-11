Aurora Central Catholic softball gets first win of season: Friday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

Aurora Central Catholic 10, Adams-Friendship 0 (6 innings): Grace Grunloh each have three hits and three RBIs, Morgan Vaghy added three more hits and Corina Maratea threw six shutout innings to help the Chargers (1-9) to their first win of the season.

Burlington Central 5, Jacobs 3: Zoe Hornsby blasted two home runs and drove in three runs to help the Rockets (4-3-1, 3-0 Fox Valley) stay undefeated in conference play.Kelsey Covey added two hits and an RBI, and Isabelle Reed struck out eight in the complete game.

Glenbard North 6, Batavia 3: Teagan Sullivan had a two-run double in the first inning, but the Bulldogs (2-11, 0-1 DuKane) allowed six runs over the final two innings to lose their conference opener. Kenzie Krauch and Amira Mendoza each added two hits.

Mineral Point 14, St. Francis 1 (6 innings): Ava Delatorre had the only hit in the game for the Spartans (3-4).

Baseball

Geneva 6, Naperville North 4: Ryan Kastor went 3 for 4 at the dish, and Mason Bruesch hit a two-run double in the first inning to help the Vikings (11-1) to their 11th straight victory. Aiden Hall and Noah Hallahan each added an RBI in the game.

Burlington Central 3, Cary-Grove 0: Aidric Arndt threw a two-hit shutout and struck out seven, while Jaxton Bovee hit a two-run double and Thomas Koertgen added a solo home run in the second inning to help the Rockets (5-4-2, 2-1 Fox Valley) take down the Trojans.

Joliet Catholic 5, Marmion 4: Charlie Zebig and Alec Gilsinn each recorded three hits in the contest, but the Cadets (3-4, 0-1 CCL) let up a run in the seventh inning and couldn’t recover.

Boys track and field

Les Hodges Invite: Batavia, Burlington Central, Geneva, Kaneland and St. Charles North all had athletes compete at a six-team track meet at Batavia.

Kaneland won five events. Benjamin Karl finished the 100 in 11.1 seconds and the 200 in 22.75. Evan Whildin won the 3,200 in 9:51.94, Evan Olp won the high jump by clearing 6 feet, and Gavin Smith, Noah Cornell, Joey Schuch and Colton VanDyke won the 4x400 in 3:32.46.

Batavia won four events. The relay team of Aiden Punzio, Andrew Culotta, Brett Berggren and Bodi Anderson won the 4x100 in 43.03 and the 4x200 in 1:29.28. Matisse Contreras won the long jump with a leap of 19-9.5 and Gavin Pecor won the discus with a throw of 159-9.

Geneva also won four events. Parsa Manafi won the 400 in 51.41, Connor McInerney won the 800 in 2:04.53, Marco Van Rensburg won the pole vault by clearing 12 feet and Jacob Ribordy won the triple jump after jumping a 40-8.

St. Charles North won three events. Bryson Boscaljon won the 110 hurdles in 15.85, Christian Enger won the 1,600 in 4:33.16 and Cooper Kowalczyk won the shot put with a throw of 54-0.

Burlington Central won two events in the 4x800 (8:56.59) and the 300 hurdles, with Gavin Klingburg winning in 41.16.

Boys Water Polo

Schaumburg Tourney: St. Charles went 2-0 in its first day of the Schaumburg tourney, defeating Hoffman Estates 10-0 and Schaumburg 6-3. Cole Selig led the team with a combined eight goals, four assists and five steals.