City of St. Charles appoints new lead attorney as longtime lawyer set to retire

(file photo) The city of St. Charles approved a new prosecuting attorney to lead cases involving city ordinance violations and DUIs. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

The city of St. Charles has a new prosecuting attorney, appointed as a lawyer who has held the role for more than 20 years, replacing one who has retired.

Michael J. Hoscheit, a former prosecuting attorney for the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. He was confirmed by the City Council after being recommended by Mayor Clint Hull.

During the meeting, Hull said Hoscheit “comes highly recommended.” Every alderperson approved Hoscheit, except Alderperson Steve Weber, who abstained from the March 16 vote.

Hoscheit takes over the job from Tim O’Neil, who is retiring after holding the position for more than two decades. Hull, a former judge and state prosecutor himself, praised O’Neil for having “done an incredible job” for the city.

Hoscheit will be responsible for prosecuting city ordinance violations and DUI cases. He will also serve as the prosecuting attorney for the city’s liquor control commission.

City ordinance violations are prosecuted by a private attorney under contract with the city with the approval of the State’s Attorney, according to city documents.

Hoscheit is currently a partner with the St. Charles-based law firm Hoscheit, McGuirk, McCracken & Cuscaden P.C. He is a graduate of Notre Dame Law School.

For the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, Hoscheit handled traffic misdemeanor DUI cases and similar incidents.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office prosecutes all misdemeanor and felony cases brought forward by the St. Charles Police Department, according to city documents.