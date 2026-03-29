Batavia school board names new operations and facilities director

The Batavia Public School District 101 Board of Education recently named Jon Mickle as its next operations and facilities director (Provided by The Batavia Public School District 101)

The Batavia Public School District 101 board recently named Jon Mickle as its next operations and facilities director.

Mickle’s appointment, part of a planned leadership transition within the district, will take effect July 1.

The district’s current operations and facilities director Mark Anderson will replace retiring Batavia High School athletic director David Andrews at the end of the school year.

“Batavia has an exceptional reputation in education,” Mickle said in a news release.“ The fine arts department is top-notch, and the athletic programs are annual state contenders across the board. The opportunity to be part of such a strong district and to work alongside the administration and facilities team is truly exciting to me.”

Mickle currently works as Community Unit School District 300’s facilities director. He oversees operations across 3.2 million square feet in 30 buildings. Mickle also has more than 28 years of experience leading facilities teams serving school districts and the community.

“Leading the district’s Warm, Safe, and Dry initiative in close collaboration with our team and district partners, while strategically evaluating and planning critical short and long-term capital maintenance projects,” Mickle said in the release. “Through these efforts, we will continue to foster safe, clean, and future-ready learning environments that are flexible and adaptable to the evolving educational landscape, ultimately benefiting students, staff, and the community.”