Kane County Forest Preserve accepting summer camp registrations

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County is accepting registration for summer camps for children ages 4 to 6, children entering first through fifth grades and children entering fifth through eighth grades.

The camps will be held at various Kane County forest preserves.

Summer Unplugged camp is set to run from 9 a.m. to noon June 8 through June 12 at Camp Tomo Chi-Chi Knolls, 40W095 Freeman Road, Gilberts. The camp is intended for children entering first through fifth grades. Attendees can take a break from screen time and participate in nature-based activities. The activities include naturalist-led hikes, crafts, activities, games, owl pellet dissection, trail exploration, and using binoculars and sweep nets to catch and study animals.

Animal Adventures camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 15 through June 19 at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. The camp is open to children entering first through fifth grades. Participants will be able to explore the world of animals through outdoor challenges, nature hikes, crafts and hands-on activities. The camp currently is at capacity. Waitlist opportunities are available.

Tracking and Survival camp is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to noon June 22 through June 26 at Jon J. Duerr Forest Preserve, 35W003 Illinois State Route 31, South Elgin. The camp is intended for children in fifth through eighth grades. Attendees can explore skills needed to survive environmental conditions by analyzing animals. Participants will be able to apply animal activity signs to wilderness survival skills including map orienteering and reading, fire building, shelter construction and camouflage.

Little Bookworms camp will run from 9 to 11 a.m. July 6 through July 10 at Johnson’s Mound Forest Preserve, 41W600 Hughes Road, Elburn. The camp is open to children ages four to six. Participants will be able to utilize picture books to inspire field lessons. The camp includes games, reading, hiking and nature-themed crafts. The camp will be led by forest preserve district naturalists.

Nature’s Superheroes camp is set to run from 9 a.m. to noon July 13 through July 17 at Burnidge Forest Preserve, 38W235 Big Timber Road, Elgin. The camp is intended for children entering first through fifth grades. Attendees will be able to learn about nature’s superheroes. Participants also can explore local waterways and weather patterns. The camp also features art projects, hikes and games.

Art in Nature camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 20 through July 24 at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. The camp is open to children entering fifth through eighth grades. The camp includes hikes, games and art projects design to showcase nature artistically. Participants also can learn about different art forms including pressed flowers, water colors and earth sculptures. A camper-curated art show will be held at the end of the camp session.

Registration is required. The registration costs $159 per child and camp. To register, visit kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.

For information, visit kaneforest.com or the Forest Preserve District of Kane County’s social media pages.