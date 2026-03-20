Aurora man charged with solicitation of minor, possession of child sexual abuse materials

Michael Orozco, of Aurora. (Photo Provided By The Aurora Police Department)

An Aurora man has been charged with several felonies related to alleged solicitation of a minor, grooming and possession of child sexual abuse materials, authorities said.

Michael Orozco, 25, was taken into custody March 4 and is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center.

Aurora Police said in a news release that during a department investigation, Orozco was interviewed by detectives about talking online to a person he believed was 13 years old. Police said Orozco discussed having the 13-year-old engage in a sex act.

During the investigation, a search conducted on Orozco’s devices yielded possession of child sexual abuse materials, according to authorities.

“Protecting children from exploitation, whether online or in our community, is a responsibility we take very seriously,” Chief Matt Thomas said in the release. “These cases often involve complex digital investigations that require specialized expertise and close coordination with prosecutors.”

Thomas said the department partners with other agencies through participation in the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, to share resources, leverage specialized tools, and identify offenders who seek to exploit children.

Orozco is due in court April, 10.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 630-256-5500.