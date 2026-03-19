Kane County Chronicle 2025-26 girls basketball All-Area team

Burlington Central's Audrey Lafleur gets to the basket ahead of the Sycamore defense during their Class 3A regional championship game at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

First team

Audrey LaFleur, Burlington Central (Alex Kantecki)

Audrey LaFleur, Burlington Central, jr., guard: LaFleur paced the Rockets throughout the season, averaging 13.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.6 deflections and two steals per game. She was named to the Fox Valley Conference All-Conference team.

Aurora Central Catholic's Sofia Orozco (Photo Provided By Aurora Central Catholic Athletics)

Sofia Orozco, Aurora Central Catholic, jr., forward: Orozco averaged 17.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocked shots. She earned All-Conference honors, led the Chargers to a sectional final and earned Illinios Basketball Coach Association Class 3A Third Team All-State honors.

St. Charles East's Brooklyn Schilb (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Brooklyn Schilb, St. Charles East, so., guard: The Kane County Chronicle Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Brooklyn Schilb paced the team to a sectional title, averaging 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Was named the DuKane Conference co-Player of the Year, joined the 1,000-point club and earned IBCA Class 4A Second Team All-State honors.

St. Charles East's Addie Schilb (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Addie Schilb, St. Charles East, sr., guard: The bona fide leader for the Saints on the court, Addie Schilb took control from the point and finished the year averaging 12.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals, with the latter two leading the team. She earned All-Conference honors and surpassed 1,000 points for her career.

Aurora Central Catholic's Ashley Watter (Photo Provided By Aurora Central Catholic Athletics)

Ashley Watter, Aurora Central Catholic, sr., forward: A Cornell commit, Watter averaged 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 2.0 assists per game. She earned All-Conference honors and IBCA Class 3A All-State honorable mention honors.

Second team

St. Charles East's Kathlyn Bainbridge (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Kathlyn Bainbridge, St. Charles East, so., guard: Running the point for the Saints, Bainbridge averaged 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game. She finished the season earning DuKane Conference All-Conference honors.

St. Francis's Courtny Bridgeforth (Stephan_Bates)

Courtny Bridgeforth, St. Francis, sr., guard: A sharpshooter for the Spartans, Bridgeforth led the Spartans with 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. She finished the season with 74 made 3-pointers and earned GCAC White Division All-Conference honors.

St. Charles North's Sydney Johnson (Photo Provided By St. Charles North )

Sydney Johnson, St. Charles North, sr., guard: Finishing her career as the ninth-highest scorer in program history, Johnson finished the season averaging 12.3 points and 1.7 steals per game to lead the North Stars to a regional title.

Geneva's Keira McCann (Photo Provided By Geneva Athlet)

Keira McCann, Geneva, sr., guard: The leader for the sectional champion Vikings, McCann averaged 11.2 points, 4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. She was named to the DuKane Conference All-Conference team.

Burlington Central's Julia Scheuer (Russ Hodges, Russ Hodges)

Julia Scheuer, Burlington Central, jr., forward: Scheuer averaged 12 points per game on 50.9% shooting and added 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 deflections, 3.4 steals and 2.3 assists per game. Her efforts helped her be named to the Fox Valley Conference All-Conference team.

Honorable Mention

Riley Barber, sr., St. Charles North; Grace Brunscheen, so., Kaneland; Bronwyn How, jr., St. Charles North; Ashley Powell, sr., St. Francis; Aleah Luna, fr., Rosary; Amani Meeks, jr., Kaneland; Emma Peterson, so., Geneva; Lelanie Posada, jr., St. Charles North; Ali Thomas, sr., Batavia; Ashley Waslo, sr., Burlington Central