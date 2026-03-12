No classes Friday in Kaneland District 302 as boys basketball heads to state

Kaneland players celebrate their win over Morton Monday, March 9, 2026, after their IHSA Class 3A supersectional matchup in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Every March brings a little madness. As the Kaneland Knights boys basketball team looks to cap an undefeated season at state finals, district officials announced all classes are canceled on Friday.

The Kaneland Board of Education and District 302 administration said the cancellation was because the large level of non-attendance anticipated during the team’s Friday morning game, would “prevent us from maintaining normal instructional operations.”

The attendance day will be made up in May, according to the district.

Excitement in the community is reaching a fever pitch.

The team’s undefeated season has them packing their bags for Champaign for the Class 3A State Tournament.

Their semifinal clash against Deerfield (24-11) starts with tip-off at 10 a.m.

The team looks to defend the only undefeated record in any of the state’s four athletic classes.

“We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication our students have shown this year, and we look forward to supporting our Knights as a community,” the district said in a post.

The semifinal game is being televised live on WCIU. The district is also planning community watch parties at Kaneland High School for both students and residents. The watch parties are at the East Gym, with doors opening at 9:30 a.m.

The Third Place Game is later Friday at 7 p.m., also in the State Farm Center. If the Knights win, the Championship Game is Saturday, 4 p.m. on March 14.

To learn more, or for tickets, watch details and district updates, visit kaneland.org/state-championships.