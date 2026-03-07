Early voting open through March 16 for Kane County primary election

Kane County residents show up to vote in the General Election in 2024 in Elburn. (Sandy Bressner)

Kane County Clerk John A. Cunningham reminds Kane County voters that early voting has begun for the March 17 primary election.

Early voting is taking place through March 16 at the county clerk’s Geneva office, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Building B, and Aurora office, 5 E. Downer Place, Suite F, and has expanded to 21 other sites on March 2, with some locations having evening and weekend hours.

“I want to encourage you to consider using one of our many convenient Early Voting centers for the March 17 General Primary Election,” Cunningham said in a news release.

Cunningham also reminded people that in Kane County, during early voting but also on election day, they can cast their ballots at any voting site, “based on whatever location is most convenient to where you live, work, or shop.”

He also noted there are also “Votemobile” sites and touted that, as clerk, he has “increased voting accessibility for voters in Kane County.”

An early voting sites, times, and dates list is available online at clerk.kanecountyil.gov/Elections/Pages/Early-Voting.aspx. Vote by mail ballot drop boxes also are available at the Kane County Clerk’s Aurora and Geneva offices and at Elgin City Hall, 150 Dexter Court. The ballot drop boxes times and dates will be available online at clerk.kanecountyil.gov/Elections/Documents.

The primary election “is a very important election, as these state, federal and local offices make decisions that affect Kane County voters, including quality of life, health, public safety, education, transportation, and more.” Cunningham also said in the news release.

Among those on the ballot in the Republican primary in Kane County is Cunningham himself, though he has no opponent in the GOP side in his reelection bid. In November he will face the winner of the Democratic primary for clerk, either Brian Pollock or Brenda Rodgers.

Sample ballot will be provided for review online at clerk.kanecountyil.gov/Elections/Pages/Voter-Search.aspx. Voters can enter their last name and address to view all candidates and local referendum questions.

For information, visit clerk.kanecountyil.gov/elections or call 630-232-5990.