Church, home struck by gunfire in Aurora; guns recovered, investigation ongoing

(file photo) The Aurora Police Department responded to gunfire striking a church and a nearby residence in Aurora on March, 1, 2026.

An investigation is ongoing following gunfire striking a church and a nearby residence in Aurora last weekend.

One adult and two juveniles were taken into custody related to the incident but were released pending further investigative action, according to a release by the Aurora Police Department.

Police say they were released “due to the complexity of the case and ongoing forensic review.”

Around 6:50 a.m. on March 1, the police ShotSpotter system alerted to six rounds fired in the 100 block of N. State Street; authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Police say when officers responded to the scene, they observed “at least two subjects fleeing the area, prompting a brief foot pursuit” in which one juvenile was apprehended.

The K9 Unit, Drone Unit, and additional officers coordinated in the search for additional suspects and a firearm.

During the investigation, officers developed information that firearms connected to the incident had been placed in a nearby vehicle. While executing a search warrant, officers recovered three firearms, according to the release.

Another juvenile and an adult were taken into custody related to the incident.

Police say they continue to analyze evidence, review additional video, and pursue investigative leads. Police are trying to determine who is responsible for firing the weapon and the possession of the recovered weapons.

“I’m proud of the quick, disciplined response by our officers, supervisors, K9, and drone teams who worked together to safely take individuals into custody and recover multiple stolen firearms,” Police Chief Matt Thomas said in the release. “That kind of coordination matters, and it reflects our ongoing commitment to keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police investigations division at (630) 256-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.