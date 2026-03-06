Water main break along Route 64 in St. Charles expected to back up traffic through the weekend

Traffic delays are expected though the weekend along Illinois Route 64 as the city of St. Charles works on a water main break. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

Traffic backups are expected to continue through the weekend along Illinois Route 64 in St. Charles as the city works on a water main break needing roadway repairs.

The city is asking drivers to exercise extra caution and to allow extra travel time on Route 64 at the intersection of 12th Street, which is reduced to one lane in each direction.

“The roadway will need to be rebuilt, and closures are expected to remain in place through the weekend,” the city posted.

The city is also closing to traffic sections of North 12th Street and South 12th Street to “reduce the risk of accidents while crews work in the area.”