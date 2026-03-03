Geneva committee recommends more security cameras

Geneva alderpersons Monday recommended a contract for nearly $37,000 for additional security cameras to be installed at City Hall, the Police Department and Public Works.

The lowest most qualified bid was from Information Controls Inc. of Loves Park.

The recommendation from the Committee of the Whole also included 10% additional for change orders, total cost not to exceed $40,538.

City Administrator Alex Voigt would approve the change orders, officials said.

“There have been some incidents that have occurred at various city buildings that it would have benefited us to have cameras,” Voigt said. “Also, just general safety and security for some of our folks that work different hours. ... It’s a proactive approach. We have cameras at some of our city facilities and they have been very helpful.”

The work to install the cameras includes installing the cameras, cabling and parts to be connected to the city’s existing video recording system.

“We’re not purchasing any software right now, other than per-camera license fees just to get them up and running,” Facilities Manager Pete Adams said.

“We do have a cloud-based system that we are actively using for recording and storage footage right now,” Adams said.

The City Council will take final action on the contract.